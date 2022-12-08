ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says

A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
Person shot near restaurant in Boston's Allston neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a person injured in the city's Allston neighborhood. Police confirmed the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 128 Brighton Ave., which is the listed address for Crave Restaurant. The shooting...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar

Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Nubian Square jazz cafe wins approval; bill providing for a liquor license goes to governor

The Zoning Board of Appeal today unanimously approved plans for Jazz Urbane Cafe, a 200-seat performance space and restaurant in Nubian Square's Bolling Building. Separately, a bill that would give Boston five new liquor licenses - four for the Bolling Building and one for the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner, could soon be signed by Gov. Baker, Jazz Urbane attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins said today.
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later

Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
Police say they rolled up a crew of wire-spool stealers in West Roxbury

Boston Police report half a dozen men up from Providence who police say shoplifted spools of electrical wire from the West Roxbury Home Depot on Thursday, then returned to remove more Friday morning, only they got caught. Police say the six men stole, or tried to steal, a total of...
