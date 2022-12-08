Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
universalhub.com
Guy went looking for a fight at an East Boston restaurant and he found one - and lost
An man spent 45 minutes wandering the floor of La Chiva, 259 Bennington St. in East Boston on July night, looking to provoke a fight. He finally succeeded - and promptly got punched out - police and the restaurant's owner told the Boston Licensing Board this morning. At a hearing...
nbcboston.com
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
NECN
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
Boston Police investigating after person shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Theater District
Boston Police are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the city’s Theater District Sunday night. Officials flocked around the area of 240 Tremont Street, inspecting the area in front of Moxy’s Nightclub. One of the club’s large windows sported a large bullethole.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
universalhub.com
Boston bars and gyms have to turn on closed captioning on all their TVs under new ordinance
Mayor Wu signed an ordinance, sponsored by City Council President Ed Flynn, that requires all "public-facing televisions" in Boston to have captioning turned on for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. In addition to bars and gyms, the new ordinance also applies to banks and other places of...
universalhub.com
Police find dead person in 12th-floor Northampton Street apartment - and a live person who jumped out a window, but was saved
Boston Police report officers called to do a well being check on a resident at 35 Northampton St. shortly after 8 p.m. last night eventually broke into the apartment when they got no response to their knocking and found a body. Then they discovered a second, still living, person in...
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
WCVB
Person shot near restaurant in Boston's Allston neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a person injured in the city's Allston neighborhood. Police confirmed the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 128 Brighton Ave., which is the listed address for Crave Restaurant. The shooting...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
universalhub.com
Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar
Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
universalhub.com
Nubian Square jazz cafe wins approval; bill providing for a liquor license goes to governor
The Zoning Board of Appeal today unanimously approved plans for Jazz Urbane Cafe, a 200-seat performance space and restaurant in Nubian Square's Bolling Building. Separately, a bill that would give Boston five new liquor licenses - four for the Bolling Building and one for the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner, could soon be signed by Gov. Baker, Jazz Urbane attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins said today.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
universalhub.com
Police say they rolled up a crew of wire-spool stealers in West Roxbury
Boston Police report half a dozen men up from Providence who police say shoplifted spools of electrical wire from the West Roxbury Home Depot on Thursday, then returned to remove more Friday morning, only they got caught. Police say the six men stole, or tried to steal, a total of...
