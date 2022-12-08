Read full article on original website
Related
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
White House calls vaccine mandate reversal 'mistake' but won't promise NDAA veto
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say Wednesday if President Joe Biden would veto the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 after lawmakers included a provision that would repeal the administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed the effort, which was confirmed Tuesday night when the bill was unveiled. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward. “We have real recruitment and retention problems across all services. This was gas on the fire exacerbating our existing problem,” Rogers said. “And the president said, you know, the pandemic is over. It’s time for us to recognize that and remove this unnecessary policy.”
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
House passes legislation to rescind the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Legislation that would allocate $858 billion to national defense funding and rescind the U.S. military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate passed the House on Thursday with a final vote of 350 to 80.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
KEYT
Congress gears up to pass short-term funding extension as partisan battle lines harden over broader deal
Lawmakers still have no agreement on new funding levels for a massive full-year spending bill, casting doubt over whether the issue will be resolved by the end of the year and calling into question whether lawmakers may be forced to fund government at the same level as last year or punt talks to January, when Republicans take control of the House and the future of the bill could be even more perilous.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
KEYT
Supreme Court resurrects pre-pandemic tradition: announcing opinions from bench
The US Supreme Court announced Monday that it will resume announcing its opinions in person from the bench — a tradition that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, when decisions were simply posted on the court’s website. The new guidance is applicable to next year, as there are...
KEYT
Judge rejects vaccine choice law in health care settings
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge says a person’s choice to decline vaccinations does not outweigh public health and safety requirements in medical settings. US. District Court Judge Donald Molloy on Friday permanently blocked a section of a law that said it was discriminatory for most employers to require workers to be vaccinated against communicable diseases. Montana’s legislature passed the first-in-the-nation law in 2021. It was challenged by state medical organizations, clinics and patients. The law included an exception to allow long-term care facilities to comply with a federal mandate that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Molloy said it didn’t make sense to have different rules for employees at different health care facilities.
New York Post
Congress unveils new, revised $857.9B national defense bill, $45B over Biden request
WASHINGTON – House and Senate lawmakers unveiled their revised annual national defense policy and spending bill late Tuesday, going $45 billion above the Biden administration’s initial ask from March. Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the $857.9 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which would boost spending on...
KEYT
CNN Poll: Americans are split over confidence in incoming House GOP majority or Biden
Americans divide almost evenly over whether they have more confidence in the newly empowered Republicans in the US House of Representatives (51%) or in President Joe Biden (49%) to deal with the major issues facing the country today, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But asked about...
Lawmakers tout benefits of defense spending bill for Hampton Roads
House of Representatives pass annual spending bill, Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly
Comments / 0