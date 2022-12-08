ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed the effort, which was confirmed Tuesday night when the bill was unveiled. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward. “We have real recruitment and retention problems across all services. This was gas on the fire exacerbating our existing problem,” Rogers said. “And the president said, you know, the pandemic is over. It’s time for us to recognize that and remove this unnecessary policy.”
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Congress gears up to pass short-term funding extension as partisan battle lines harden over broader deal

Lawmakers still have no agreement on new funding levels for a massive full-year spending bill, casting doubt over whether the issue will be resolved by the end of the year and calling into question whether lawmakers may be forced to fund government at the same level as last year or punt talks to January, when Republicans take control of the House and the future of the bill could be even more perilous.
Supreme Court resurrects pre-pandemic tradition: announcing opinions from bench

The US Supreme Court announced Monday that it will resume announcing its opinions in person from the bench — a tradition that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, when decisions were simply posted on the court’s website. The new guidance is applicable to next year, as there are...
Judge rejects vaccine choice law in health care settings

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge says a person’s choice to decline vaccinations does not outweigh public health and safety requirements in medical settings. US. District Court Judge Donald Molloy on Friday permanently blocked a section of a law that said it was discriminatory for most employers to require workers to be vaccinated against communicable diseases. Montana’s legislature passed the first-in-the-nation law in 2021. It was challenged by state medical organizations, clinics and patients. The law included an exception to allow long-term care facilities to comply with a federal mandate that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Molloy said it didn’t make sense to have different rules for employees at different health care facilities.
