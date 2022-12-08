SZA is taking her latest album on the road. The singer announced The SOS Tour, her first headlining arena tour in North America. Produced by Live Nation, the domestic tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21, 2023. Before the final show in Los Angeles, the “Normal Girl” singer will perform in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Seattle, and more.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoSZA's 'S.O.S.' Projected To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200 ChartSZA Talks Dating Drake Before The Fame: "We've Always Been Cool" Fellow singer Omar Apollo is set to join SZA on...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO