ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Lake Economic Development board hires new president

The Kentucky Lake Economic Development board has hired a new president to lead economic growth efforts in Marshall County. A nationwide search led the group to Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, who has been the director of existing industry and workforce development for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation. Mudd is a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Groundbreaking held at FNB's Mayfield main office

FNB Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to officially mark the rebuilding of their Mayfield main Office, located at 101 East Broadway. The ceremony took place on the eve of the anniversary of the catastrophic tornado that caused irreparable damage to the original office. “We are excited to rebuild...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

The Dunlap offers unique residential and artistic opportunities

Marian Development Group has begun pre-leasing for The Dunlap affordable housing community in Paducah. Located on the historic Jetton Middle School campus at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., The Dunlap combines 42 residential units with community arts and music, including as home of the Paducah Symphony. One- and two-bedroom units combine...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism

A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Lifepoint Health announces $325,000 contribution to Mayfield relief efforts

Lifepoint Health, owners of Jackson Purchase Medical Center, announced a contribution of $325,000 to community projects in Mayfield and Graves County one year after the devastating tornado. $150,000 will help rebuild the City of Mayfield. Another $150,000 goes to the Mayfield-Graves County Long-term Recovery Group. The remaining $25,000 is earmarked...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff's office thanks "Cram the Cruiser" donors

The Graves County Sheriff's office thanked everyone who contributed to this year's "Cram the Cruiser" campaign. They said the public's kindness made it possible to collect 1,615 items for Community Christmas Connection and local School Resource Centers. Local food pantries received 1,423 items. Clothing, household items, and donations for the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Announces New Jobs

Graves County will have new jobs thanks to the announcement of a new industry. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Osmundson Manufacturing Company will build a new facility, with a $12.5 million dollar investment and 80 quality jobs. The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres...
westkentuckystar.com

Market House Theatre to host blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 4

The Market House Theatre in downtown Paducah will host. its third annual American Red Cross blood drive Wednesday,. Each pint collected can help save up to three lives and. touch the lives of so many more. Market House Theatre is leading the initiative and asks its patrons. and friends to...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice

A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
MARION, IL
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured

After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
FULTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivor still in search of help

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy