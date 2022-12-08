Read full article on original website
Kentucky Lake Economic Development board hires new president
The Kentucky Lake Economic Development board has hired a new president to lead economic growth efforts in Marshall County. A nationwide search led the group to Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, who has been the director of existing industry and workforce development for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation. Mudd is a...
Groundbreaking held at FNB's Mayfield main office
FNB Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to officially mark the rebuilding of their Mayfield main Office, located at 101 East Broadway. The ceremony took place on the eve of the anniversary of the catastrophic tornado that caused irreparable damage to the original office. “We are excited to rebuild...
The Dunlap offers unique residential and artistic opportunities
Marian Development Group has begun pre-leasing for The Dunlap affordable housing community in Paducah. Located on the historic Jetton Middle School campus at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., The Dunlap combines 42 residential units with community arts and music, including as home of the Paducah Symphony. One- and two-bedroom units combine...
McCracken Fiscal Court honors outgoing commissioner and county attorney
The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its final meeting of the year on Monday. During the meeting, Judge Executive Craig Clymer and commissioners heard updates on economic development in the county, as well as from the growth of Tennessee Riverline. After those presentations, the court took time to honor outgoing...
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
Governor appoints Cape Girardeau man to Missouri Seismic Safety Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission. Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of...
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
Lifepoint Health announces $325,000 contribution to Mayfield relief efforts
Lifepoint Health, owners of Jackson Purchase Medical Center, announced a contribution of $325,000 to community projects in Mayfield and Graves County one year after the devastating tornado. $150,000 will help rebuild the City of Mayfield. Another $150,000 goes to the Mayfield-Graves County Long-term Recovery Group. The remaining $25,000 is earmarked...
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
Graves Sheriff's office thanks "Cram the Cruiser" donors
The Graves County Sheriff's office thanked everyone who contributed to this year's "Cram the Cruiser" campaign. They said the public's kindness made it possible to collect 1,615 items for Community Christmas Connection and local School Resource Centers. Local food pantries received 1,423 items. Clothing, household items, and donations for the...
Graves County Announces New Jobs
Graves County will have new jobs thanks to the announcement of a new industry. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Osmundson Manufacturing Company will build a new facility, with a $12.5 million dollar investment and 80 quality jobs. The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres...
Market House Theatre to host blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 4
The Market House Theatre in downtown Paducah will host. its third annual American Red Cross blood drive Wednesday,. Each pint collected can help save up to three lives and. touch the lives of so many more. Market House Theatre is leading the initiative and asks its patrons. and friends to...
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
Pair of 11-year-olds accused of making threat to St. Mary Schools in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — One 11-year-old girl is charged and another 11-year-old girl has charges pending after police say they sent threatening messages in a group chat against schools in the St. Mary system in Paducah. According to a Facebook post from the Paducah Police Department, officers began investigating...
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured
After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
