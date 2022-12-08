Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
Traffic Alert: Burning crash closes WIS-100 in both directions near the Zoo
MILWAUKEE — Half a mile of WIS-100 is closed in both directions for what bystanders described as a “large accident” spanning the roadway from Wisconsin Ave to W Watertown Plank Rd near the Milwaukee County Zoo. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred...
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.
“The ball was dropped”: Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley opens up about Northridge Lake deaths
MILWAUKEE — As majority of the world prepares to be filled with holiday cheer, the City of Milwaukee is left in mourning after a couple of deadly incidents within days of each other. The first incident occurred on Dec. 8 where a 25-year-old mother and her 7-year-old child were...
Victims of fatal fire were all students of Watertown Unified School District
The three people killed in a Watertown house fire were students of the Watertown Unified School District, authorities said Monday. The fire started in a home near 1st and Western early Friday morning. When crews arrived, they were unable to rescue the victims. Investigators have yet to determine what caused...
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee said Tuesday the male bird died Monday night during “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.” Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest during a second surgery on Monday night. Eagles and their nests are federally protected.
Over 30 animals rescued from home in North Division Neighborhood
Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood. The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn’t find any explosives. The theater’s operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.
DEVELOPING: Possible Bomb Threat made at concert at Riverside
Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patty Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater. This is moments before Patty was escorted offstage. The remainder of the concert was canceled. Police say everyone at the concert has been safely evacuated. A large police presence blocked...
Patti Labelle concert evacuated at Riverside
The crowd at the Patti Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Downtown Milwaukee had to be evacuated Saturday night after Milwaukee Police were made aware of a possible bomb threat at the concert. Milwaukee Police were called to the theater around 10:15pm Saturday night and quickly began evacuating the...
Monday’s Scores
Fox Valley Lutheran 64, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63. Milw. Bay View 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 21. Milwaukee Hamilton 49, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41. University School of Milwaukee 58, Living Word Lutheran 45. Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53. Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22. Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38. Waupun 44,...
Jones, Ighodaro lead Marquette over Notre Dame 79-64
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 25 points, Oso Ighodaro added a double-double and Marquette breezed to a 79-64 victory over Notre Dame. Jones sank half of his 20 shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Ighodaro added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Olivier Maxence Prosper had 14 points and Tyler Kolek scored 11 with six assists. Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish (7-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12. Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide Marquette to a 34-29 lead at halftime.
Sheryl Crow, James Taylor headlining AmFam Amphitheater together at 55th annual Summerfest
MILWAUKEE — It’s official: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with a special appearance from Sheryl Crow during Summerfest 2023. According to event organizers, Crow will join Taylor and his band for their featured performance...
