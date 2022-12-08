Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Morath, Baker To Southern Regional Education Board
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and appointed Kendall Baker to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for terms set to expire on June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Stepney To Texas Water Development Board
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. to the Texas Water Development Board, effective January 2, 2023, for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas. L’Oreal...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources For Statewide Severe Weather Threats
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
texas.gov
DPS Begins Enhanced Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspections at Ports of Entry Along Texas Border
AUSTIN – On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began conducting enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections at random as they cross international ports of entry (POEs) into Texas. “We are committed to enforcing compliance with safety standards and one of our department’s primary functions...
