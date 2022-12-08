ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott Appoints Morath, Baker To Southern Regional Education Board

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and appointed Kendall Baker to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for terms set to expire on June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.
Governor Abbott Appoints Stepney To Texas Water Development Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. to the Texas Water Development Board, effective January 2, 2023, for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas. L’Oreal...
Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources For Statewide Severe Weather Threats

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
