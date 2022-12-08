Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four...
MySanAntonio
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MySanAntonio
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
MySanAntonio
Railroad Commission announces response to 5.4 magnitude quake
The agency said Tuesday it is implementing several revisions to the seismicity reduction response plan for its Northern Culberson-Reeves Seismic Response Area. One action being taken is to expand the boundary of the response area northward to the New Mexico border, increasing the size of the area from 2,366 square miles to 2,601 square miles. The revised area will now include 78 active disposal wells.
MySanAntonio
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
MySanAntonio
10 Texas-Made Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List
With the holidays quickly approaching, you’re going to need some gifts. It’s easy to fall into that old trap of purchasing everything on Amazon, but Bezos doesn’t need more space money. Especially when there are compelling small businesses, independent shops and talented craftspeople making some of the year’s best presents right here in Texas.
MySanAntonio
Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong...
Comments / 0