The agency said Tuesday it is implementing several revisions to the seismicity reduction response plan for its Northern Culberson-Reeves Seismic Response Area. One action being taken is to expand the boundary of the response area northward to the New Mexico border, increasing the size of the area from 2,366 square miles to 2,601 square miles. The revised area will now include 78 active disposal wells.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO