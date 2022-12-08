ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia State

Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
Storms with tornadoes rake Oklahoma and Texas -- injuring at least 7 -- as blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

Severe storms including confirmed tornadoes have carved paths of destruction in Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday and injured at least seven people -- part of a larger storm system that threatens more damage in the South and blizzard conditions in states farther north. The giant winter storm system...
Stellantis to idle Illinois plant, lay off more than 1,000 workers, citing rising costs for EVs

Stellantis is shuttering its Illinois plant in February resulting in indefinite layoffs for 1,350 employees, the company said in a statement, citing increasing costs in the electric vehicle market. "Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage,...
AAA forecasting 3.5 million Georgians to travel during holiday season

ATLANTA — Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in the state.
