Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
Henry County Daily Herald
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
Henry County Daily Herald
OJ prices are rising: Florida orange production expected to fall to lowest level in over 80 years
The combination of extreme weather and a disease impacting citrus fruit is expected to drive down Florida's orange crop to its lowest level since before World War II, shrinking the state's already dwindling supply and promising to send orange juice prices even higher. In the 2022-2023 season, Florida is expected...
Henry County Daily Herald
Storms with tornadoes rake Oklahoma and Texas -- injuring at least 7 -- as blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
Severe storms including confirmed tornadoes have carved paths of destruction in Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday and injured at least seven people -- part of a larger storm system that threatens more damage in the South and blizzard conditions in states farther north. The giant winter storm system...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stellantis to idle Illinois plant, lay off more than 1,000 workers, citing rising costs for EVs
Stellantis is shuttering its Illinois plant in February resulting in indefinite layoffs for 1,350 employees, the company said in a statement, citing increasing costs in the electric vehicle market. "Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage,...
Henry County Daily Herald
AAA forecasting 3.5 million Georgians to travel during holiday season
ATLANTA — Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in the state.
Comments / 0