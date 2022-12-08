Read full article on original website
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
Suns' Devin Booker (hamstring) out again Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (hamstring) for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Booker will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Dario Saric started in Booker's spot on Sunday. Booker is averaging 43.5 fantasy points per game this season and could...
Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
Al Horford (personal) remains out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he has been cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Horford will be out Monday due to personal reasons. Expect another Blake Griffin start.
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
Reggie Jackson starting for Los Angeles Monday; John Wall to play with second unit
The Los Angeles Clippers listed Reggie Jackson (rest) as a starter for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jackson is back in the lineup after a one-game rest period, and should be at full strength for a tough matchup with the Celtics. John Wall will move back to the Clippers' bench.
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
