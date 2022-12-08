ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodruff, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton sends Newberry packing

Taliek Fuller led Clinton past Newberry with 20 points as the Red Devils defeated their nearby rival, Newberry, by a score of 68-56 on Tuesday night. “Newberry is a tough opponent,” said CHS head coach Eddie Romines. “We won because we played good defense, rebounded well and played together on defense.”
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Little in common in Crusaders' split

GREENVILLE – Ned Murphy scored 24 points, leading Our Lady of the Rosary to a 48-44 boys basketball victory over Laurens Academy on Monday night. The Crusaders secured a split with the girls team taming the Lions by a lopsided score of 43-10. In the boys game, Jesse Gourde...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

A split at W.W. King

BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
LAURENS, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Spartanburg Hosts Coaches Classic

Saturday, Spartanburg High School hosted the first annual Coaches Classic showcase at Viking Arena. Things were slightly different from your typical high school basketball game as this showcase featured a 35 second shot clock and 16 minute halves rather than the typical lack of clock and 8 minute quarters. Of the 8 teams involved, 4 of them were from our local area – Byrnes, Gaffney, Spartanburg, and Dorman.
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose keep it close in Columbia

COLUMBIA – For the 2nd time in six nights, Presbyterian let a shot at an upset over a more prominent men’s basketball team slip away as South Carolina pulled away down the stretch to take a 68-57 victory over the Blue Hose on Sunday evening at Colonial Life Arena,
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

BHP 2022 cheer state champs

The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

No injuries – Old Pelzer Road

Piedmont firefighters wait on state troopers to finish their investigation into a single vehicle wreck Saturday morning. It happened on Old Pelzer Road near Johnson Lane. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway and overturned. Greenville County EMS and a QRV also responded but there were no injuries.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy