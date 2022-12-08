Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton sends Newberry packing
Taliek Fuller led Clinton past Newberry with 20 points as the Red Devils defeated their nearby rival, Newberry, by a score of 68-56 on Tuesday night. “Newberry is a tough opponent,” said CHS head coach Eddie Romines. “We won because we played good defense, rebounded well and played together on defense.”
laurenscountysports.com
Little in common in Crusaders' split
GREENVILLE – Ned Murphy scored 24 points, leading Our Lady of the Rosary to a 48-44 boys basketball victory over Laurens Academy on Monday night. The Crusaders secured a split with the girls team taming the Lions by a lopsided score of 43-10. In the boys game, Jesse Gourde...
laurenscountysports.com
A split at W.W. King
BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Spartanburg Hosts Coaches Classic
Saturday, Spartanburg High School hosted the first annual Coaches Classic showcase at Viking Arena. Things were slightly different from your typical high school basketball game as this showcase featured a 35 second shot clock and 16 minute halves rather than the typical lack of clock and 8 minute quarters. Of the 8 teams involved, 4 of them were from our local area – Byrnes, Gaffney, Spartanburg, and Dorman.
Myles Murphy to skip bowl game, turn pro
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy won't be playing in the team's upcoming Orange Bowl as he gets ready for the next step in his career, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose keep it close in Columbia
COLUMBIA – For the 2nd time in six nights, Presbyterian let a shot at an upset over a more prominent men’s basketball team slip away as South Carolina pulled away down the stretch to take a 68-57 victory over the Blue Hose on Sunday evening at Colonial Life Arena,
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
thejournalonline.com
No injuries – Old Pelzer Road
Piedmont firefighters wait on state troopers to finish their investigation into a single vehicle wreck Saturday morning. It happened on Old Pelzer Road near Johnson Lane. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway and overturned. Greenville County EMS and a QRV also responded but there were no injuries.
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
Greenville & Duke Energy to provide homeowners bigger subsidies to bury power lines
The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
Spartanburg School District 1 names a new superintendent
Spartanburg School District 1's board of trustees made a unanimous decision to name a new superintendent on Monday.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
Mom, non-mobile daughter complete entire Swamp Rabbit Trail
At the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find runners, cyclists and skaters. You can even find Jane Hart and her daughter, Grayson.
Roads to close ahead of Spartanburg Christmas parade
Some streets in Spartanburg will be closed due to the Spartanburg Christmas parade which takes place on Tuesday.
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
