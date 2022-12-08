Read full article on original website
Related
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M, saying Velveeta shells & cheese takes longer to prepare than packaging claims
Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in Florida has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Co. for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that because Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3½ minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.
Alabama: 12 Items To Buy At Dollar General During The Holidays
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
intheknow.com
Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’
A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook
A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco
Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
Pepsi to announce mass layoffs
The company behind Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Lays brands is apparently looking to “simplify” the organization and preparing to layoff hundreds of workers.
Why Pepsi wants you to mix milk into your soda
What is a dirty soda? What did Lindsay Lohan drink in a Pepsi commercial? Who invented dirty soda?
Tri-City Herald
Wendy’s Sets its Sights on a Key McDonald’s Stronghold
Wendy’s has always had a simple message for fast-food fans. While McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King prize fast over fresh, the Dave Thomas-founded chain has always sought to offer something better. Using, “fresh, never frozen” beef, Wendy’s has made its mission being better than its...
Got 'Pilk'? TikTokers are amassing millions of views drinking a bizarre concoction of Pepsi mixed with milk
"If Lindsay Lohan drinks it, I drink," said one creator.
denver7.com
McDonald’s has 50-cent double cheeseburgers today and Friday
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. McDonald’s is celebrating the season by giving fans something they know...
Comments / 0