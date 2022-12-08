ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
NBC News

Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M, saying Velveeta shells & cheese takes longer to prepare than packaging claims

Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in Florida has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Co. for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that because Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3½ minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.
FLORIDA STATE
intheknow.com

Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’

A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
The Independent

Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook

A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco

Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
Tri-City Herald

Wendy’s Sets its Sights on a Key McDonald’s Stronghold

Wendy’s has always had a simple message for fast-food fans. While McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King prize fast over fresh, the Dave Thomas-founded chain has always sought to offer something better. Using, “fresh, never frozen” beef, Wendy’s has made its mission being better than its...
OHIO STATE
denver7.com

McDonald’s has 50-cent double cheeseburgers today and Friday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. McDonald’s is celebrating the season by giving fans something they know...

