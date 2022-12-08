Read full article on original website
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on export concerns, rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 2-month low on China COVID-19 concerns
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - CME Group live hog futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, notching their fifth straight day of declines on concerns that Chinese pork consumption will fall during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, traders said. Cattle futures were firm, with strength in the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 soybean output rebounds, corn slightly rises
BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's 2022 soybean crop jumped almost 24%, while corn and wheat output also saw small increases, official data showed on Monday. Rice output, however, fell 2% to 208.5 million tonnes due to declining acreage and severe drought and high temperatures in southern China that hurt yields, said the National Statistics Bureau.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures slide on higher global stocks forecast
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Monday, weighed down by a U.S. forecast of higher global ending inventories, even as robust export demand and concerns over weather in South America lent support. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.8% to $14.71-1/4 a bushel, as of 0202 GMT, wheat climbed 0.8% to $7.40-1/2 a bushel, and corn was almost unchanged at $6.45-1/2 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its estimate of global soybean ending stocks. * Soybeans slid despite support from higher export demand and dry weather conditions in top producer Argentina. But recent rains could help the early South American crop. * Growers in Argentina are unwilling to sell old crops as they try to gauge the outcome of the new season harvest, impeding soybean exports from Argentina. * Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought in the region, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports. * The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday after the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, but added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Black Sea grain export agreement on Sunday with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as both sides seek changes that would boost their exports. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month. * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of wheat, soyoil and soybean futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares dipped while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat surges after Russian attack shuts Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
Agriculture Online
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
CNBC
How corn fuels the U.S. economy
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China starts WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs
(Changes sourcing to China ministry; adds quotes, details) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, China's commerce ministry said. The United States passed a sweeping set of regulations in October aimed at...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 12-14 cents, wheat up 10-11 cents, corn up 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 11 cents a bushel. * Wheat works higher for a second...
