Clarksville, TN

Murray Ledger & Times

Ken-Tenn Classic; Clarksville Academy leads wire-to-wire against Tigers

MURRAY — After a dramatic road win Friday night at defending Region 3 boys basketball champion Muhlenberg County, defending Region 1 titleist Murray High did not have enough fuel left against one of Tennessee’s best about 24 hours later. Clarksville Academy took control early and never let the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Gallatin girls down Lebanon 44-41 Friday

LEBANON - Evidently, practice does make perfect. Clutch free throw shooting in the final seconds of play helped lift Gallatin to a 44-41 victory over Lebanon Friday for the program's first win at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium in at least six years.
GALLATIN, TN
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSU football staff member arrested after hitting player's vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Director of Football Operations and On Campus Recruiting for Tennessee State University was arrested for crashing into a car occupied by an ex “fling,” according to court records. Ariel Escobar, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

MJHS cadet wins national award

Kaitlyn Stake of the Mt. Juliet High School Marine Corps JROTC program is the first student from the school to win the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement. The award is given each year to one cadet from each Marine Corps Region who has completed the junior year of high school and demonstrates leadership potential. The award is considered the highest individual award bestowed upon an MCJROTC Cadet.
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl's Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVQ

Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell solider

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted of killing her in a 2018 off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Victor Everette Silvers faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
NASHVILLE, TN

