Murray Ledger & Times
Ken-Tenn Classic; Clarksville Academy leads wire-to-wire against Tigers
MURRAY — After a dramatic road win Friday night at defending Region 3 boys basketball champion Muhlenberg County, defending Region 1 titleist Murray High did not have enough fuel left against one of Tennessee’s best about 24 hours later. Clarksville Academy took control early and never let the...
clarksvillenow.com
All about Ohana: Island Fin Poké in Clarksville serving up Hawaiian-style poké bowls | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While finding a place to surf in Tennessee may prove challenging, finding a place to enjoy some Hawaiian-style cuisine is now a little easier thanks to the Bryant family. Clarksville’s Island Fin Poké Co. is owned by Jeff Bryant Jr., his wife Chelsea, and...
wilsonpost.com
Gallatin girls down Lebanon 44-41 Friday
LEBANON - Evidently, practice does make perfect. Clutch free throw shooting in the final seconds of play helped lift Gallatin to a 44-41 victory over Lebanon Friday for the program's first win at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium in at least six years.
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
WSMV
TSU football staff member arrested after hitting player’s vehicle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Director of Football Operations and On Campus Recruiting for Tennessee State University was arrested for crashing into a car occupied by an ex “fling,” according to court records. Ariel Escobar, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
WKRN
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
clarksvillenow.com
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
wilsonpost.com
MJHS cadet wins national award
Kaitlyn Stake of the Mt. Juliet High School Marine Corps JROTC program is the first student from the school to win the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement. The award is given each year to one cadet from each Marine Corps Region who has completed the junior year of high school and demonstrates leadership potential. The award is considered the highest individual award bestowed upon an MCJROTC Cadet.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
WTVQ
Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell solider
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted of killing her in a 2018 off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Victor Everette Silvers faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Clarksville
Looking For the best hospital complete list in the Clarksville locality area, you are in the right place. You are going to know a hospital complete list details in Clarksville. Also, a direction map link from your place, with details directions, Web Address information, avg people reviews, Support Number, has...
Metro, Meharry reach agreement on Nashville General Hospital
Both Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College reached an agreement on the lease for Nashville General Hospital, the city's safety net medical center.
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
WSMV
Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
WSMV
Final defendants in gang-related activity operating out of Clarksville sentenced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final six defendants in a RICO conspiracy operating out of Clarksville, were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Monday. The multi-year investigation resulted in federal charges against 32 gang members and associates,...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
