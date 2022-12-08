Read full article on original website
Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire
Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Fire destroys Hall County chicken house, nearby camper
No animals or people were hurt when a chicken house fire burned Saturday night in Hall County. “Around 9:40 p.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial chicken house fire on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road,” said HCFR spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure to be fully involved, as well as a camper that was in close proximity. Both the structure and the vehicle are a total loss.”
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
Here are our top five stories from the weekend you may have missed:. Head on crash claims life of Rabun County man, injures several. A head-on wreck in Rabun County Friday night claimed the life of one man and injured several other people. The wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga....
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park
The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
Georgia gas prices continue to drop
Gas prices continue to decline both locally and across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular in Georgia is now $2.87. That's down eight cents from the previous week, 29 cents from this time in November and 27 cents less than this time last year.
Baldwin names Habersham County Christmas Parade winners
Baldwin officials on Friday announced the winners of the City of Baldwin 2022 Habersham County Christmas Parade “Angels Among Us”. The first-place finisher taking home the custom blue nutcracker trophy was Habersham Electric Membership Corp. with its lighted truck and trailer. Baldwin Elementary School received the custom red...
Betty Jo Gormley
Mrs. Betty Jo Gormley, age 92 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence. Memorial services will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma later this year. Mrs. Gormley was born October 19, 1930 to the late Walter Clinton & Alda Mae Reeves in Forkland, Alabama. She was a retired secretary of St. Paul’s church in Pensacola, Florida and a member of Prince of Peace.
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program
Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
Peggie Prince
Peggie Duren Prince, 83, of Gainesville, Ga. died on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Dr. Freddie Coile will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Concord...
Palmer sets town hall meeting Dec. 27 in Habersham County
Habersham County Commission Chairman Bruce Palmer invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to discuss parks and recreation. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center, 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville. The program will be...
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell will not seek re-election
Four-term Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell has decided not to seek a fifth term. “There comes a point in time in everyone’s life when they just have to make changes and after a lot of prayer and consideration and talking with my wife and family, I think that time has come for me,” Terrell said. “I’m not going to run for re-election in 2024.”
Debra Jane Cronic
Ms. Debra Jane Cronic, 66, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Born on February 28, 1956 in Gainesville, she was the...
Hall County Animal Shelter to eliminate pet adoption fees through Dec. 31
The Hall County Animal Shelter is pushing its Santa Paws promotion to encourage more adoptions this holiday season. The shelter announced that it will waive animal adoption fees from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. There are many different types of dogs and cats at the shelter that need homes. Normally,...
Brown to lead Forsyth County communications and external affairs
Russell Brown has been named director of the Forsyth County Department of Communications and External Affairs. Brown has served as interim director of the department since September. “Russell has been a strong, consistent servant of not only the communications department but the County as a whole for several years,” said...
Herby Floyd Mize, Sr.
Mr. Herby Floyd Mize, Sr., 66, was born June 12, 1956 in Gainesville, Ga, to the late Floyd William and Doris Elizabeth (Jarrett) Mize. He departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gregory Mize Herschel Mize; nephew, Deotris Mize and sister, Elizabeth Mize.
Digitize Habersham Project launches, offering access to 20,000 newspaper pages
Habersham County’s history is being preserved a little at a time or, in this case, 20,000 newspaper pages at a time. Recently, Habersham Education & Research President and Founder Peter Madruga officially launched “Digitize Habersham”, the project that already has digitized pages from four local newspapers. Madruga...
Samme Kaye Johnson
Samme Kaye Johnson, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at age 83. Samme was born on October 28, 1939 to her late parents Charles D. and Pauline (Green) Hightower in Benham, Kentucky. She began a long career as a legal secretary in Wauchula, Florida and retired after 23 years as the legal coordinator at the Decatur-DeKalb News Era in Decatur, Georgia.
Ellen Walden Stephens
Mrs. Ellen Walden Stephens, 75, of Gillsville, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Donald Wilkes, Rev. W.A. Jenkins and Rev. Wendell Hanley will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Thomas Melvin Chapman
Mr. Thomas Melvin Chapman, Jr. age 86, of Gainesville, Georgia, peacefully went home to be with his Lord, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Tom, was born November 30, 1936 in Gainesville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Thomas (T.M.) and Wylene (Boots) Fortune Chapman. He is survived by...
