Here’s Your Chance To Buy a Rare Mercedes-Benz 190 E Race Car Built for the Street
RM Sotheby'sThe pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz's DTM homologation models is up for sale.
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
Little-known luxury Lamborghini 4×4 with a 400hp V12 goes up for sale and the price is staggering
A STUNNING Lamborghini 4x4 is going under the hammer - but not many people know it ever existed. These days most luxury brands have a big SUV, but back in the late 1970s it was only Lamborghini that dared consider one. In 1977 Lamborghini looked into building a posh 4x4...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Flush Handles And Possible Rear Seats
Though Mercedes-AMG released a new GT2 racecar version of its GT coupe last week, the road-going version of the Porsche 911 rival is already dead, having gone out of production a few months back, which can only mean that its replacement, seen here testing near the Arctic Circle, isn’t far from launch.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster Was Inspired By The Lamborghini Murcielago
Harley-Davidson recently produced its last Evolution-powered Sportster. Though not in production anymore, the Sportster is still super-popular among custom bike shops, restulting in some baffling projects. Case in context is Fat Boy Design’s custom Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer that boasts aerodynamic wings and takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Murcielago. Sounds crazy, right? Well, there's even more than meets the eye.
1970 Porsche 914-6 GT Is Vintage Sports Car Goodness
This German sports car is packed full of vintage charm. Porsche set out with the motorsport department to develop the 914’s in a lightweight unibody chassis, to be the pinnacle of racing development. This began in 1970, only a year after Porsche debuted the 914, and the 915-6 GT was the racing development variant of the mid-engine German sports car. Currently being offered by Broad Arrow Group is this 1970 Porsche 914-6 GT.
Carscoops
The Dashboard Console On Some Porsche 911s May Break When The Airbag Goes Off
Porsche is recalling 53 vehicles in America because of a leather dashboard cover that could detach in the event of an accident. The automaker is particularly concerned about what happens when the airbag goes off. The issue affects model year 2022-2023 Porsche 911s made between September 13 and November 29,...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Z Gets New Engine Tuning Package By Nismo In Japan
Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.
Carscoops
Toyota Delaying EV Program To Implement Tesla-Beating Tech, Report Claims
Toyota could be poised to announce a rethink of its EV strategy that might result in delays to vital new models due in the next three years, according to a new report. The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electrified cars with its Prius but has been slow to join the full-EV market. And the cars it has launched, like the bZ4X, are less powerful and less efficient than Tesla’s equivalent models, while also making far less money.
Carscoops
Audi Is Using AI To Design The Wheels Of The Future
Artificial intelligence has gotten a design degree thanks to Audi, which is using advanced software to help create the wheels of the future. Known as FelGAN, the AI was tasked with creating new wheels. Once complete, the AI-designed wheels were shown alongside real wheels and a “discriminator” had to decide whether the wheels were real or computer generated. This effectively taught the AI to create realistic wheels and this process was repeated multiple times until training was complete.
Carscoops
272,000 Subaru Ascents Will Soon Be Descending On Dealers In Fire Risk Recall
Subarus are often bought by people who love the great outdoors, which is just as well, because that’s exactly where you might want to park your Ascent SUV right now. The automaker is warning owners of 2019-22 SUVs not to park in a garage or car port in case the car catches fire.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
Carscoops
Porsche CEO Confirms New Hypercar Is Coming After 2025
While the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS variants of the 911 are amazingly fast, Porsche fans are dreaming of a new flagship model in the lines of the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. Thankfully, such a project is under development, although it won’t reach production before 2025 as Porsche prioritizes other EV launches.
Carscoops
13 Out Of 15 SUVs Get Poor Rating In New IIHS Rear Seat Crash Test
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released the results of its updated front overlap crash test that is focused on the effects of a collision on the rear seat occupants, and the findings are alarming. In a test of 15 new small SUVs, just two earned “Good” ratings...
Carscoops
Lincoln Corsair, Tesla Model 3 Top List Of 2022’s Most American Cars, Mustang Drops To #22
Supporting local workers was easy when your grandpa was buying his first set of wheels. Cars from the Detroit big three were called “domestics” and guaranteed to have been built in North America, while “foreign” or “import” cars’ overseas origins were given away by their weird European or Japanese branding (and pocket-size engines).
