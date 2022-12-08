Honda is bringing out a fully electric version of the N-Van that will go on sale in Japan in the spring of 2024, with a targeted starting price of ¥1 million ($7,406). The ICE-powered microvan has been on sale since 2018 but this is the first time we see a fully electric prototype. The EV shares most of its design with the regular Honda N-Van, with the exception of the fully covered grille featuring an unpainted plastic finish. The rest of the 3,395 mm (133.7 inches) long body looks identical, though it does get a set of cute, small-diameter steelies. However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be any visual updates in the finished product.

