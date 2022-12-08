Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Chautauqua County's Burn Ban Ends
The Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners met and discussed rescinding the burn ban presently in effect for Chautauqua County. Commissioner Rodney Shaw said that although the county as a whole hasn't seen enough runoff rain to fill up the ponds, the likelihood of a fire quickly spreading was low and so he moved to remove the burn ban as of today.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Attorney Approved for New Cell Phones
The Montgomery County Attorney's office will be getting new cell phones for work purposes. New County Attorney Melissa Johnson says that it's been difficult for the attorneys to separate their personal obligations from their professional ones with the county. Other items of business at this week's County Commissioner meeting were...
koamnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
kggfradio.com
Buffalo Woman Arrested in Chanute For Drugs
An investigation into a screaming person results in a drug arrest. Officers with the Chanute police responded Sunday to the 200 block of W. Cherry St. for a report of a person screaming in a vehicle. After an investigation officers arrested 57-year-old Sherrie Boan of Buffalo for alleged possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. The report of the arrest has been forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of the charges filed.
Vehicle overturns on I-44 at Joplin, motor blocks passing lane
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 7, reports of a rollover crash along I-44 near 5.9 marker west alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded. On scene we learn the westbound vehicle overturned and the motor was blocking the passing lane. The driver was transported to an area...
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
kggfradio.com
Charles "Ted" Robson
Charles "Ted" Robson, age 89, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at The Journey Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Ted was born on August 24, 1933, in Neodesha, Kansas to Paul and Dollie (Boyd) Robson. He grew up in Neodesha where he attended local schools and graduated from Neodesha High School.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested following standoff
INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
Cherokee Nation, Jay Public Schools sign agreement allowing tribe to build homes on 10 acres of acquired school property
News Release Cherokee Nation The Cherokee Nation is partnering with Jay Public Schools to acquire 10 acres of school property to build affordable homes for tribal citizens. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jay Public Schools board of ...
WIBW
Rear-end collision with semi causes pickup truck to go up in flames in SE Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused a pickup truck to go up in flames on a southeast Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 69 Highway and Wall St. in Fort Scott with reports of a collision.
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
