FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kfdi.com
Woman pleads guilty in death of pedestrian in east Wichita
A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to several charges involved in the death of a pedestrian almost two years ago. 30-year-old Hayley Wilkinson entered guilty pleas to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Police said she was driving a car that struck and killed 44-year-old John Eyster as he was walking home from a bar in January, 2021. She continued to drive for more than 1,000 feet with Eyster’s body on her windshield.
KWCH.com
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest
When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers.
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
kfdi.com
Man wanted for downtown Wichita bar fight
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a bar fight in downtown Wichita. There was a large fight outside a bar on December 11, near 2nd and Mead. Officers were called to scene shortly after midnight, and were told the man pictured had battered two people. Injuries to both victims were described as serious.
KWCH.com
Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday after killing a pedestrian with her car last year. Hayley Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Investigators say in January 2021 Wilkinson hit and killed a man as he walked home from a bar. She then drove more than 1,000 feet with his body on her windshield.
KWCH.com
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
KAKE TV
Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. "The minute I heard about it on Facebook, I was like...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
kfdi.com
Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation
Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Northwest Wichita intersection to close for 2 weeks
A northwest Wichita intersection is scheduled to close temporarily starting Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection of N. Hoover Rd & W. 21st St N. is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks.
KWCH.com
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
One man is dead after accident in east Wichita
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
Torchy’s Tacos founder responds to closures; also, what to do with unused gift cards
A couple of Wichita taco shops closed unexpectedly after business on Sunday, and now a competitor is honoring their gift cards.
Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 and handler find missing child
A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.
