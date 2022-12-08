ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Woman pleads guilty in death of pedestrian in east Wichita

A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to several charges involved in the death of a pedestrian almost two years ago. 30-year-old Hayley Wilkinson entered guilty pleas to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Police said she was driving a car that struck and killed 44-year-old John Eyster as he was walking home from a bar in January, 2021. She continued to drive for more than 1,000 feet with Eyster’s body on her windshield.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
kfdi.com

Man wanted for downtown Wichita bar fight

Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a bar fight in downtown Wichita. There was a large fight outside a bar on December 11, near 2nd and Mead. Officers were called to scene shortly after midnight, and were told the man pictured had battered two people. Injuries to both victims were described as serious.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday after killing a pedestrian with her car last year. Hayley Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Investigators say in January 2021 Wilkinson hit and killed a man as he walked home from a bar. She then drove more than 1,000 feet with his body on her windshield.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
DERBY, KS
kfdi.com

Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation

Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy