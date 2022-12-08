ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign

Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec 13, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Montgomery County Council meets at 9:15 a.m. This meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast HD 996 and SD 6, RCN HD 1056 and SD 6, and Verizon 30 and repeated on 11/18/22 at 9:00 pm. This meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMDCouncil) and YouTube(@MoCoCouncilMD).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Expert calls for a longtime contractor to be excluded from business with city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are calls for a longtime city contractor to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Grant was accused, three years ago, of funneling $170,000 in illegal contributions to former Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ex-city purchasing agent allowed ambulance company to add $3.5 million in fees, Inspector General finds

Former purchasing agent Erin Smyth allegedly approved a billing increase that was not submitted or approved by the Board of Estimates. A former city purchasing agent approved a price increase – without Board of Estimates approval – that so far has added $3.5 million to the coffers of an ambulance company that provides non-emergency transport for Medicaid clients, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming noted in a report issued today.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes

Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Laurel leaders discuss solutions to rising rent cost

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding affordable housing is a problem for many who are apartment hunting in the DMV. In Prince George’s County, some city leaders are now trying to offer solutions as some landlords raise rent prices in the area. “My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased an additional $800 […]
LAUREL, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

