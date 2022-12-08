Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
foxbaltimore.com
Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign
Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec 13, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Montgomery County Council meets at 9:15 a.m. This meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast HD 996 and SD 6, RCN HD 1056 and SD 6, and Verizon 30 and repeated on 11/18/22 at 9:00 pm. This meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMDCouncil) and YouTube(@MoCoCouncilMD).
bethesdamagazine.com
Former state’s attorney candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
foxbaltimore.com
Expert calls for a longtime contractor to be excluded from business with city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are calls for a longtime city contractor to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Grant was accused, three years ago, of funneling $170,000 in illegal contributions to former Mayor...
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
baltimorebrew.com
Ex-city purchasing agent allowed ambulance company to add $3.5 million in fees, Inspector General finds
Former purchasing agent Erin Smyth allegedly approved a billing increase that was not submitted or approved by the Board of Estimates. A former city purchasing agent approved a price increase – without Board of Estimates approval – that so far has added $3.5 million to the coffers of an ambulance company that provides non-emergency transport for Medicaid clients, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming noted in a report issued today.
NBC Washington
Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes
Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
Laurel leaders discuss solutions to rising rent cost
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding affordable housing is a problem for many who are apartment hunting in the DMV. In Prince George’s County, some city leaders are now trying to offer solutions as some landlords raise rent prices in the area. “My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased an additional $800 […]
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
foxbaltimore.com
Legal action taken against newly elected Harford Co. councilman over day job controversy
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The fate of a newly elected Harford County Councilman is now in the hands of a county judge. Thursday, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly filed a complaint in circuit court against Councilman Jacob Bennett, who is fighting to keep his seat on the council and his job as a public-school teacher.
1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Comments / 1