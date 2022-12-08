Marc Jacobs has always known how to throw a good party. In the early aughts, when his eponymous house was known for its celebrity-packed runway shows that sometimes kicked off an hour or two late, it was also known for throwing the most bombastic, over-the-top celebrations. There was the spring 2006 runway show that culminated with a marching band storming down the catwalk, and the time he chose to restage a 2007 runway for Louis Vuitton in Japan that gave way to a disco held under a lunar bubble constructed for the occasion (captured here in Loïc Prigent’s documentary fittingly titled Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton). And who could forget when Jacobs turned up to his own Halloween festivities dressed as a New York City pigeon, transported to the party via flatbed truck? Last night, Jacobs’s party took us all back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO