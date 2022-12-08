Read full article on original website
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Are Ready for the Holidays
To quote that inescapable Michael Bublé song right now: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With the approaching festive season comes holiday parties to attend. In the world of Hollywood celebrities, those festive soirees are already well underway. This week, the best dressed stars attended various seasonal bashes in their best party wear—all of which were heavy on the glitz.
Selena Gomez Makes an Unexpected Color Feel Festive
Last night in New York City, Selena Gomez made a special cameo on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (she made an appearance as a wedding singer during a Father of the Bride-inspired skit). On her way to Rockefeller Center for the taping on the festively-decorated SNL stage, Gomez made sure to wear a dazzling holiday look for the occasion. Though her outfit rebuked a traditional green or red color scheme.
Collection
Next year Maria Cornejo will celebrate 25 years in business. Twenty-five years as a woman-led, independent brand is quite an achievement in this male-dominated world of multinational conglomerates. In the late ’90s, when she launched the label in New York, the industry not only rewarded seasonal change, but demanded it. Cornejo was an outlier, true to her unique point of view whether the prevailing trends of the day were minimalism or maximalism, glam or grunge.
In Brooklyn, Loewe and Creative Time Celebrated Artist Charles Gaines
After a three-year halt, Creative Time gathered in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate the return of their annual gala this year celebrating artist Charles Gaines. Creative Time has a history of commitment to ambitious projects spanning the country. Their dedication to storytelling through public art displays is no small effort, and Gaines’s latest work is proof.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Renna Jewels Launch a Whimsical Capsule Collection
Yesterday, two of New York City’s most talented creatives celebrated their collaboration. Renna Brown-Taher, of Renna Jewels, partnered with her longtime friend Alejandra Alonso Rojas, of her eponymous ready-to-wear line, to create a dazzling capsule collection of fine jewelry just in time for the holidays. An intimate breakfast at...
Marc Jacobs Revived His Early-Aughts Party Tricks at His “Perfect" Fragrance Fete
Marc Jacobs has always known how to throw a good party. In the early aughts, when his eponymous house was known for its celebrity-packed runway shows that sometimes kicked off an hour or two late, it was also known for throwing the most bombastic, over-the-top celebrations. There was the spring 2006 runway show that culminated with a marching band storming down the catwalk, and the time he chose to restage a 2007 runway for Louis Vuitton in Japan that gave way to a disco held under a lunar bubble constructed for the occasion (captured here in Loïc Prigent’s documentary fittingly titled Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton). And who could forget when Jacobs turned up to his own Halloween festivities dressed as a New York City pigeon, transported to the party via flatbed truck? Last night, Jacobs’s party took us all back.
