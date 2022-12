All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe is nothing if not versatile, whether she’s rocking the latest streetwear pieces or delivering elegance on the red carpet in fresh-off-the-runway eveningwear. But ever since becoming a Saint Laurent brand ambassador, the model’s look has evolved to be more refined—or Parisian, if you will. And her most recent appearance reflects her new style era.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO