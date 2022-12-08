Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Gisele Bündchen Brings Goddess Style to the Red Carpet
Cast your mind back to the cover of British Vogue’s June 2022 issue, which featured a radiant Gisele Bündchen. The image read: goddess energy. The Brazilian supermodel embodied the same spirit at a recent event in Sāo Paulo, swathed in a gold lamé gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço.
Collection
For his pre-fall collection, Christian Siriano was thinking about sweet things. “This beautiful ombré silk is kind of my homage to caramel,” he said during an appointment, showing off a group of separates that included wide leg trousers worn with a blouse and a long capelet, as well as an easy halter dress. The liquid feel of the fabric added a sense of elegance to otherwise straightforward silhouettes.
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
Inside Pharrell Williams’s Stylish Trip to Dakar for the Chanel Show
Last week, Chanel staged its new pre-fall 2023 show in Dakar. Chanel creative director Virginie Viard thought the city’s former Palais de Justice was the perfect place to spotlight the rich culture—and style—that exists among Senegalese people, many of whom sat front row at the presentation. Taking note of the exquisite fashions from locals was style star Pharrell Williams, who also attended. “Some of the best-dressed fashion show attendees at any Chanel show were at this show,” he tells Vogue. “It was like watching The Sartorialist, or the back of a Vogue magazine for street shots. It was amazing.”
Shop The Latest Vogue X Puma Collection Now
Vogue Club members: You have access to Vogue’s latest drop—and enjoy a special 20% discount now through January 31st…. Vogue X Puma: This special collaboration features timeless sport silhouettes, spotlighting a space where the gym meets the runway. Bold branding and a dramatic color palette round out this exceptional collection, ready to bring sport-inspired fashion to a whole new generation. Check out new takes on classic PUMA footwear, plus apparel—and more pieces featuring Vogue’s logo alongside the iconic PUMA cat. Shop Vogue X Puma today!
Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a vintage Christian Dior hooded dress, originally designed by John Galliano. Her black and red ensemble, styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals. When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set...
Zoe Saldaña Illuminates in Beaded Alexander McQueen Corset Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere
Zoe Saldaña arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a statement-making dress. The actress wore a corset dress by Alexander McQueen with embroidered straps, bone detailing, a cage at the hip, beads and sequin bluebell embroidery on a black skeletal tulle base from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of earrings from Jared Lehr.
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
Addison Rae Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler Blazer With Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Addison Rae stepped out in sophisticated style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Rae posed for photos on the pink carpet in a red vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble. The top of the garment had a high-structured collar with pointy shoulder pads and silver metallic buttons on the bodice. The “He’s All That” actress complimented her blazer with a coordinating sculpting skirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the social media sensation opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup. Rae styled her hair in a low bun...
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
The Bride Wore Custom Oscar de la Renta for Her “Heaven on Earth” Wedding on the Amalfi Coast
In 2015, luxury travel advisor Carly Cucco and Austin Barnard met in a very L.A. way—they were both attending a friend’s birthday party at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. They started dating shortly thereafter, and in 2018, the couple attended Indian jewelry designer Shalini Kasliwal’s wedding in Bologna, Italy.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0