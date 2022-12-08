Read full article on original website
Related
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
ajmc.com
Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes Shown With Mediterranean Diet in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets were associated with fewer patient-reported symptoms over time, in which the MIND diet showed greater reductions in symptom severity compared with MEDI. The Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
ajmc.com
Clinical Trials Examining Rett Syndrome
David Lieberman, MD, PhD: The true phenotype trial by Acadia Pharmaceutical had 2 co–end points: the RSBQ (the Rett syndrome behavior questionnaire) and the CGI, a clinical global impression of improvement. This was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in girls and women aged 5 to 20 years old. There was an improvement in the RSBQ score that’s provided by the caregiver. There was an improvement in the CGI improvement score that was provided by the clinician. There were some [adverse] effects of vomiting and diarrhea, but many of the patients were able to complete that trial. There’s an open-label extension study that’s still ongoing for girls and women who are still on that trial. There has been also a small trial looking at girls aged 2 to 5 as an open-label trial to see how trofinetide helps them when it’s given at an earlier age than in the original trial. The improvements in the RSBQ and the CGI were small but statistically significant. Among neurodevelopmental disorders, it’s one of the first positive trials in quite some time. For example, in fragile X [syndrome], which is another neurodevelopmental disorder, they’ve had a hard time bringing things that look very promising from animal research to clinical trials, which been disappointing. To have a positive effect from a trial that’s just a matter of a few weeks in duration is encouraging, and we’ll just have to see how this plays out with the review by the FDA.
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
Medical News Today
Dementia after stroke: Symptoms and outlook
Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
ajmc.com
Study Examines Success Factors in Finishing Cough Suppression Therapy
Cough suppression therapy is a type of behavioral intervention, but like other behavioral interventions, it requires significant work on the part of the patient, meaning motivation, therapy attendance, and compliance with therapy techniques. A recently published retrospective chart review sought to identify why patients with chronic cough would decide to...
ajmc.com
Reducing “Avoidable” ED Visits for Mental Health Could Cut Billions in Costs, Improve Patient Outcomes
The changing landscape of health care during COVID-19 placed focus on increasing accessibility to mental health resources other than the emergency department (ED), with potential savings of over $4 billion in annual costs and improvements in patient outcomes. Emergency department (ED) visits by patients who access care for mental health...
ajmc.com
Impact of Direct-Acting Antiviral Use for Chronic Hepatitis C on Health Care Costs in Medicaid: Economic Model Update
The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Curative direct-acting antivirals for chronic hepatitis C provide a net economic benefit to Medicaid in less than 1 year. Cumulative savings to date have exceeded $15 billion. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. In our article published...
Comments / 0