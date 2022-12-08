David Lieberman, MD, PhD: The true phenotype trial by Acadia Pharmaceutical had 2 co–end points: the RSBQ (the Rett syndrome behavior questionnaire) and the CGI, a clinical global impression of improvement. This was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in girls and women aged 5 to 20 years old. There was an improvement in the RSBQ score that’s provided by the caregiver. There was an improvement in the CGI improvement score that was provided by the clinician. There were some [adverse] effects of vomiting and diarrhea, but many of the patients were able to complete that trial. There’s an open-label extension study that’s still ongoing for girls and women who are still on that trial. There has been also a small trial looking at girls aged 2 to 5 as an open-label trial to see how trofinetide helps them when it’s given at an earlier age than in the original trial. The improvements in the RSBQ and the CGI were small but statistically significant. Among neurodevelopmental disorders, it’s one of the first positive trials in quite some time. For example, in fragile X [syndrome], which is another neurodevelopmental disorder, they’ve had a hard time bringing things that look very promising from animal research to clinical trials, which been disappointing. To have a positive effect from a trial that’s just a matter of a few weeks in duration is encouraging, and we’ll just have to see how this plays out with the review by the FDA.

8 HOURS AGO