Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
nwi.life
Board-certified OBGYN joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event in December
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings...
nwi.life
The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.
Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
nwi.life
City of La Porte recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’
The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: David Klamen
David Klamen, dean of the school of the arts at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Chicago, Illinois. Klamen got his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, where he studied studio arts as well as philosophy. When it came time for graduate school, Klamen...
nwi.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
nwi.life
Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Printing success with the Graphic Arts and Digital Design class at the Hammond Area Career Center
Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) students are at the downswing of the semester. Students are prepping for internships, expanding on projects, and busy working hard for the last week of school. Fundraising for the competition season that kicks off in February has also started. Students fundraise to pay for their...
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Griffith celebrates holiday festivities
This past Sunday, the Griffith High School (GHS) Pantherettes hosted its annual showcase. The showcase began with its football “Game Day Dance” which was dedicated to late coach Teri Calhoun. Following this performance was the LM Premier Dance, which is a separate dance studio where Pantherette Coach Brooke Maglish teaches and current Pantherettes Bella Andriessen and Madi Worosz dance at.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: New editions making strong impacts at Merrillville High School
For the first time in over a decade, the MHS Thespian Troupe #1692 will be advancing to the state competition. The Thespian Troupe took second place at the Indiana Thespians Regional competition, only falling two points short of first place. Individual rewards were received for three out of the six categories.
nwi.life
Crown Point to Honor Fallen Heroes During Wreaths Across America Ceremony
The Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the City of Crown Point will honor fallen heroes this weekend by placing wreaths on their graves at the Historic Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries. The Wreaths Across America Ceremony will begin at noon this Saturday,...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
