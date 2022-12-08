Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: David Klamen
David Klamen, dean of the school of the arts at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Chicago, Illinois. Klamen got his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, where he studied studio arts as well as philosophy. When it came time for graduate school, Klamen...
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest celebrates 833 graduates at Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recognized the achievements of 833 new graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies before crowds of family, friends, and faculty. PNW celebrated graduates who earned 638 baccalaureate degrees, 193 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. A multi-disciplined class, there were graduates representing five...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: New editions making strong impacts at Merrillville High School
For the first time in over a decade, the MHS Thespian Troupe #1692 will be advancing to the state competition. The Thespian Troupe took second place at the Indiana Thespians Regional competition, only falling two points short of first place. Individual rewards were received for three out of the six categories.
nwi.life
Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Printing success with the Graphic Arts and Digital Design class at the Hammond Area Career Center
Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) students are at the downswing of the semester. Students are prepping for internships, expanding on projects, and busy working hard for the last week of school. Fundraising for the competition season that kicks off in February has also started. Students fundraise to pay for their...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Griffith celebrates holiday festivities
This past Sunday, the Griffith High School (GHS) Pantherettes hosted its annual showcase. The showcase began with its football “Game Day Dance” which was dedicated to late coach Teri Calhoun. Following this performance was the LM Premier Dance, which is a separate dance studio where Pantherette Coach Brooke Maglish teaches and current Pantherettes Bella Andriessen and Madi Worosz dance at.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event in December
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings...
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
nwi.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
nwi.life
The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.
Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
wbaa.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nwi.life
Crown Point to Honor Fallen Heroes During Wreaths Across America Ceremony
The Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the City of Crown Point will honor fallen heroes this weekend by placing wreaths on their graves at the Historic Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries. The Wreaths Across America Ceremony will begin at noon this Saturday,...
Gary Deserves Better – NOW (No Opportunities Wasted!)
Senator Eddie Melton has taken on a big job. He wants to create a new vision of what the city of Gary can be. His theme, “Gary deserves better—NOW,” says it all. He believes that transformation is real and can happen, and that he is the man to make it happen by investing in people.
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
