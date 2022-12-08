Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni did something after the win that he almost never does
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in their first divisional matchup of the season. There are a ton of people that thought the game would be somewhat close, but Philadelphia put that to bed. The Eagles were able to win by way of a balanced attack. The...
Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are
The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
Jalen Hurts Sets NFL Record And Helps Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot
The Phildelphia Eagles have had quite the season leading up to their Sunday showdown against the New York Giants. After a 48-22 victory against the Giants, the Eagles improved to 12-1 and have officilly clinched a playoff spot. Without a doubt, one of the biggest contributors to the team's success...
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
