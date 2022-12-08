Read full article on original website
Church Point woman wins $200K on lottery scratch off ticket; believes it was gift from deceased son
A Church Point woman who won $200K on a Blazing Suits scratch-off lottery ticket, believes her winnings are a sign from her deceased son
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Local woman ensures Christmas for terminally-ill best friend’s family
Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’
Former New Iberia student teased for natural hair stands up to bullies in newly released song
Jarworski Joseph wants to bring awareness to bullying through song after his eight-year-old daughter was once bullied for wearing her natural hair.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Sub sandwich restaurant opening near Costco in Lafayette
A growing national sub-sandwich shop is coming soon to Lafayette.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
Port Barre man charged for inappropriate acts with minor
According to Chief Deon Boudreaux, Port Barre Police Department received a complaint on Dec. 8 that led to the arrest of Donald Breaux II, 53, on Friday, Dec. 9.
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School.
News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro
Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
Woman wants to bring safety awareness after she experiences stalking in Walmart while shopping
A Carencro woman wants to bring awareness to being safe when shopping alone in stores after she says she was stalked while shopping at Walmart.
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
4 Louisiana women arrested with more than $17K worth of merchandise stolen from Best Buy, Ulta
Four women from Baton Rouge have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17K worth of merchandise
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Opelousas alderman candidate who promised to withdraw did not, loses anyway
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a Nov. 8 primary and a Dec. 10 runoff, the election determining the new Alderman in Opelousas’s District B is over, but not before the result was thrown into some doubt. Delita Rubin Broussard won what should have been an uncontested runoff after Floyd Ford, who was charged with voter […]
Lafayette firefighters extinguish apartment fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.
