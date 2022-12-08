Read full article on original website
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. On paper, Gergei Erdei might not seem like an IKEA shopper. Before founding his eponymous line of stylish homewares, ranging from handcrafted ceramics to wallpaper, he worked for Gucci, first on former creative director Alessandro Michele’s team as a ready-to-wear designer, and later as an embroidery designer and illustrator. But the London-based creative appreciates a good deal just like the rest of us—particularly a customizable one. There are 20 IKEA Tjog storage boxes lining the bookcase in his office–slash–living/dining room, but thanks to a little bit of paint and some inspiration from his travels in Rome, you’d almost never know they came from the Swedish retailer.
