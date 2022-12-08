ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

domino

This Designer’s $8 IKEA Boxes Only Look Like Marble—They’re Actually a Freehand DIY

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. On paper, Gergei Erdei might not seem like an IKEA shopper. Before founding his eponymous line of stylish homewares, ranging from handcrafted ceramics to wallpaper, he worked for Gucci, first on former creative director Alessandro Michele’s team as a ready-to-wear designer, and later as an embroidery designer and illustrator. But the London-based creative appreciates a good deal just like the rest of us—particularly a customizable one. There are 20 IKEA Tjog storage boxes lining the bookcase in his office–slash–living/dining room, but thanks to a little bit of paint and some inspiration from his travels in Rome, you’d almost never know they came from the Swedish retailer.
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
tinyhousetalk.com

Adorable Off-Grid A-Frame DIY in Minnesota

Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020 and moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin...
MINNESOTA STATE
Family Handyman

Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots

Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
justagirlandherblog.com

A Storage Solution for Big Toys (and an IKEA hack!)

Use this storage idea for large toys to keep them neat and tidy. This storage solution for big toys can be modified to work in almost any room!. If you have been reading this blog for long, you know that we do not live in the biggest house on the planet. Our home is a 3 bedroom townhouse, and it may not be the fanciest thing ever, but it’s ours and we love it. 🙂
icytales.com

3 Ways to Have More Peace of Mind by Preparing for Anything

We all spend significant amounts of time searching for love, happiness, and excitement. However, having true peace of mind is an often-underrated concept. Today’s world is inherently unpredictable, to the point where some people believe no matter how much they plan and prepare, they can never truly protect themselves from unexpected issues. While it’s true that you might not be able to defend yourself from every possible challenge you might encounter in your life, you can take steps to exert more control over certain things. Today, we’re looking at 3 simple life hacks you can use to enjoy a higher level of peace of mind.
The Independent

13 Elf on the Shelf ideas that will wreak havoc this Christmas

As Christmas draws near, parents are breaking out a beloved holiday tradition that is sure to keep their children on the nice list this year.Elf on the Shelf is a newly-found Christmas tradition that continues to grow in popularity year over year. The annual ritual is based on the 2005 book, The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Tradition, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell. Each Elf on the Shelf kit consists of the children’s book and a Scout Elf, complete with an adoption certificate.The story of the Elf on the Shelf follows magical “scout elves” who...
ktalnews.com

Best dresser drawer organizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A dresser drawer organizer is an affordable and convenient way to customize bedroom storage space. It divides your clothing and accessories for easy access so that you don’t have to dig through everything you own for that one shirt or pair of socks you need. Start your search with the Space Aid Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Inserts And Labels for an attractive and highly customizable bamboo organizer.

