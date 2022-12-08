Read full article on original website
Bob McGrath, Beloved Music Teacher On 'Sesame Street,' Dies At 90
In some sad news, Bob McGrath, who was the neighborhood music teacher and a reliable friend on Sesame Street for almost half a century, died on Sunday at his home in New Jersey. He was 90. His daughter, Cathlin McGrath, confirmed the news to The New York Times, saying her...
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Will Smith Won’t Get An Oscar For ‘Emancipation,’ So Can We Call Off the Slap Apology Tour Already?
Will Smith will not be nominated for an Oscar for Emancipation. Awards predictions are always a tricky business, but this particular assessment feels safe. Yes, it is too soon after the actor slapped Oscar host Chris Rock on live television in March. (Late March, at that—a mere eight months ago!) But more than that, there’s the fact that Emancipation—which was released in theaters last week and began streaming on Apple TV+ today—simply isn’t very good. And it’s certainly not worth Smith’s groveling apology tour. Directed by Antoine Fuqua—known for his action thrillers like Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, and Infinite—with a screenplay...
KUTV
Celebrate the centennial of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz with this comic collection
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ever since that loveable blockhead Charlie Brown debuted in American newspapers on October 2, 1950 in seven newspapers across the US, the "Peanuts" gang has been a cornerstone of American culture. Charles Schulz, the creator, writer and illustrator of "Peanuts" would have turned 100 this past...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
stljewishlight.org
Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good
Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Celebrate Their Daughter’s Birthday With Sweet Posts
Amid a very public divorce, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are putting any differences aside to be the best parents they can be for their three children — and a recent Instagram post proves it. Brady, 45, shared a tribute to the couple’s daughter, Vivian, on her 10th...
Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work
When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
Ruination review – you’ll laugh and cry at this ‘Christmas show’ Medea
Linbury theatre, Royal Opera House, LondonBen Duke brings fresh life to the classics again with deft movement between tragedy and comedy
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids
While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
Will Ferrell Brought More Cowbell To His Son’s First Rock Band Performance
If there’s anything a song needs more of, it’s always cowbell. No one knows this better than Will Ferrell, who brought his signature SNL cowbell playing skills to the stage once again for his son Magnus’s first live concert performance over the weekend. Ferrell joined his 18-year-old...
‘Emancipation’ Producer Issues Proclamation After Backlash For Bringing Photo Of Enslaved Man To Premiere: “I Wholeheartedly Apologize”
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland is issuing an apology after backlash over bringing the photo to the premiere of the enslaved man that inspired the film. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” he posted on Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” The image, known as “The Scourged Back,” depicts a man named Peter who escaped enslavement with scars on his back after being whipped. “After uncovering...
Kelly Clarkson Had The Cutest Mother-Daughter Date At The People's Choice Awards
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. While most red carpets are filled with famous couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or George and Amal Clooney, sometimes celebrities opt for a different, much more adorable, kind of date for a red carpet. Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in the sweetest moment ever.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More
Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
Idina Menzel Shares Details From Her Private IVF Journey
Idina Menzel is “fortunate” to have a wonderful 13-year-old son. But in her new documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, the beloved singer and actor shares her emotional journey to conceive another child, which ultimately ended in heartbreak. Menzel, 51, shares her son Walker with ex-husband...
Kirstie Alley’s Children Honor Their Late Mother With A Touching Tribute
Actor Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after a short battle with colon cancer. She survived by her two children — True, 30, and Lillie, 28. A statement from the children confirmed the news on Monday. The kids statement was a touching tribute to their...
Kirk Cameron: 50 Libraries Haven't Accepted My Kids Book for Story Time
The "Growing Pains" actor, a conservative Christian, authored the new faith-focused children's book, titled "As You Grow."
