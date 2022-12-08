ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo

Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Decider.com

Will Smith Won’t Get An Oscar For ‘Emancipation,’ So Can We Call Off the Slap Apology Tour Already?

Will Smith will not be nominated for an Oscar for Emancipation. Awards predictions are always a tricky business, but this particular assessment feels safe. Yes, it is too soon after the actor slapped Oscar host Chris Rock on live television in March. (Late March, at that—a mere eight months ago!) But more than that, there’s the fact that Emancipation—which was released in theaters last week and began streaming on Apple TV+ today—simply isn’t very good. And it’s certainly not worth Smith’s groveling apology tour. Directed by Antoine Fuqua—known for his action thrillers like Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, and Infinite—with a screenplay...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old

The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
stljewishlight.org

Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good

Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
Scary Mommy

Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work

When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
Scary Mommy

Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids

While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
Deadline

‘Emancipation’ Producer Issues Proclamation After Backlash For Bringing Photo Of Enslaved Man To Premiere: “I Wholeheartedly Apologize”

Emancipation producer Joey McFarland is issuing an apology after backlash over bringing the photo to the premiere of the enslaved man that inspired the film. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” he posted on Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” The image, known as “The Scourged Back,” depicts a man named Peter who escaped enslavement with scars on his back after being whipped. “After uncovering...
Scary Mommy

Kelly Clarkson Had The Cutest Mother-Daughter Date At The People's Choice Awards

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. While most red carpets are filled with famous couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or George and Amal Clooney, sometimes celebrities opt for a different, much more adorable, kind of date for a red carpet. Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in the sweetest moment ever.
comicon.com

Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More

Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
Scary Mommy

Idina Menzel Shares Details From Her Private IVF Journey

Idina Menzel is “fortunate” to have a wonderful 13-year-old son. But in her new documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, the beloved singer and actor shares her emotional journey to conceive another child, which ultimately ended in heartbreak. Menzel, 51, shares her son Walker with ex-husband...
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy