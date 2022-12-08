Will Smith will not be nominated for an Oscar for Emancipation. Awards predictions are always a tricky business, but this particular assessment feels safe. Yes, it is too soon after the actor slapped Oscar host Chris Rock on live television in March. (Late March, at that—a mere eight months ago!) But more than that, there’s the fact that Emancipation—which was released in theaters last week and began streaming on Apple TV+ today—simply isn’t very good. And it’s certainly not worth Smith’s groveling apology tour. Directed by Antoine Fuqua—known for his action thrillers like Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, and Infinite—with a screenplay...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO