Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
As China Eases Covid Restrictions, Risk That Millions Might Die Increases
Covid Testing Station in ShanghaiPhoto by钉钉 via Wikimedia CommonsChina is increasingly indicating that it will be reining in its Zero-Covid policies. This comes after a fire in a tower block located in Urumqi, China, that killed ten people launched a wave of public protests against the Chinese government and the hardships inflicted as collateral damage due to its Zero-Covid policies. Worse for the regime, and likely part of the reason for this loosening of restrictions despite Covid still posing a threat to the population, is how some in these protests began openly calling for President Xi Jinping to resign from office after he attained an unprecedented third term in power in China.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried
Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Ordinary People Are Smuggling Millions for Drug Dealers
Entering Heathrow in October 2020, Tara Hanlon, 30, checked her phone, fixed her hair and prepared to shift towards departures for the next flight out to Dubai. Those watching wouldn’t have noticed anything too unusual about the brunette, except perhaps for the five heavy-looking suitcases she pulled behind her.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
China announces a rollback of its strict anti-COVID-19 measures
China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its restrictive anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings.
Disrespectful Tourist Gets Booed and Fined For Climbing Ancient Mayan Temple In Mexico
Ancient Mayan ancestors weren’t happy and neither were visitors at the Temple of Kukulcán when a woman climbed and danced on the off-limits structure. The pyramid lies in the center of Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán. According to Daily Mail, the trespasser is 29-year-old Abigail...
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.
‘It’s dead out there’: China’s slow exit from zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -Judging by Friday’s quiet streets in China’s capital Beijing and the adherence to virus curbs by some city eateries, the anxieties created by ‘zero-COVID’ policies are likely to hamper a quick return to health for the world’s second-largest economy. Although the government on...
EXPLAINER: China's relaxed 'zero-COVID' brings big changes
In a move that caught many by surprise, China announced a potentially major easing of its rigid “zero-COVID” restrictions, without formally abandoning the policy altogether. It’s not clear what exactly prompted the move, although it follows the largest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in more than 30 years by residents fed up with constant testing, quarantines, travel restrictions, rolling lockdowns and business closures. Here's a look at the changes known as the “New Ten Requirements" announced on Wednesday. ___WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHANGES? Among the most significant changes is one that allows people who test...
Climate activists glue themselves to airport tarmac in Berlin and Munich
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Climate activists took their protest against cheap air travel to two of Germany's largest airports on Thursday, with some gluing themselves to the tarmac in Munich and Berlin.
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Hong Kong Government Eases COVID Quarantine and Testing Regime After Beijing Moves
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Thursday that the isolation period for COVID-19 patients and their close contacts will be cut to five days from seven days. The requirement for arrivals to Hong Kong to undergo daily rapid antigen tests would also be reduced from seven...
Thailand travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
Whatever you’re into, Thailand delivers on a great holiday. From serene yoga retreats to booming beach bars, mountain hikes to island dives - and not forgetting the thrilling cities – there are myriad adventures to be had in the “Land of Smiles”.Friendly, good-natured locals and a veteran tourism industry have maintained Thailand’s place as a traveller’s favourite for generations. But in a country laden with both comparatively unspoilt nature and an ascendent eco-lodge scene, there are still lesser-trodden paths to be found.This South East Asian favourite is home to a diverse but universally delicious cuisine, with a host more esoteric...
