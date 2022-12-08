Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Tennessee basketball schedules home-and-home with Big Ten school
Tennessee basketball has finalized a home-and-home series with Illinois, the program announced on Tuesday afternoon. The first game of the two-game series will be played in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena next season on Dec. 9, 2023. The Vols will then make a return trip to Champaign, Illinois, during the 2024-25 season on Dec. 14, 2024.
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Vols Checking On Elite In-State LB Target Arion Carter
Tennessee is entrenched in a battle with Alabama for elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter from Smyrna High School. Carter took an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend of December 3rd that made this recruitment a two-team race heading down the home-stretch. Just a day after ...
UT, Josh Heupel remember legendary college football coach Mike Leach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers football team and head coach Josh Heupel shared condolences on Twitter Tuesday after the death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 following complications from a heart condition. "I am heartbroken on the passing of...
atozsports.com
National media outlet ranks top atmospheres of the 2022 season and Vols fans won’t agree
247Sports recently ranked the top 10 atmospheres in college football this season and I have a feeling that Tennessee Vols fans won’t like their rankings. The national sports media outlet felt like Tennessee’s incredible atmosphere for the Alabama game earlier this season was amazing. But they didn’t think...
Vols hang on to top No. 13 Maryland
BROOKLYN (WATE) — The Vols held a 45-29 lead with less than 12 minutes left in the game. Tennessee withstood a Terrapin 24-11 run to win 56-53. UT once again played shorthanded. Santiago Vescovi returned to the lineup and finished with seven points, but Josiah-Jordan James was ruled out due to knee soreness and Jonas […]
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach
The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Jalin Hyatt uses NIL deal to help families of Tennessee teammates with Orange Bowl accommodations
Tennessee star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is yet to announce if he will play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on December 30, but he's already helped the Vols for the premier postseason game in Miami. His fitting Name, Image, Likï¿½
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
CBS Sports
Maryland vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #13 Maryland Terrapins will take on the #7 Tennessee Volunteers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss. Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday...
1450wlaf.com
Five ties, six lead changes, two technicals, one heartbreaking CC loss
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday night, Campbell Campbell played a very good Carter team to a T; a technical foul that turned the game. With Carter ahead 58-55, that technical was whistled during a Cougar timeout with 35-seconds left and was quickly followed by a second technical foul, the first on Devon Jones and the latter on the Campbell bench. Watch the game on demand from WLAF with the technical fouls being assessed at the 3:25:30 mark of the telecast.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2