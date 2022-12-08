ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee basketball schedules home-and-home with Big Ten school

Tennessee basketball has finalized a home-and-home series with Illinois, the program announced on Tuesday afternoon. The first game of the two-game series will be played in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena next season on Dec. 9, 2023. The Vols will then make a return trip to Champaign, Illinois, during the 2024-25 season on Dec. 14, 2024.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT, Josh Heupel remember legendary college football coach Mike Leach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers football team and head coach Josh Heupel shared condolences on Twitter Tuesday after the death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 following complications from a heart condition. "I am heartbroken on the passing of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols hang on to top No. 13 Maryland

BROOKLYN (WATE) — The Vols held a 45-29 lead with less than 12 minutes left in the game. Tennessee withstood a Terrapin 24-11 run to win 56-53. UT once again played shorthanded. Santiago Vescovi returned to the lineup and finished with seven points, but Josiah-Jordan James was ruled out due to knee soreness and Jonas […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach

The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
NASHVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Five ties, six lead changes, two technicals, one heartbreaking CC loss

KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday night, Campbell Campbell played a very good Carter team to a T; a technical foul that turned the game. With Carter ahead 58-55, that technical was whistled during a Cougar timeout with 35-seconds left and was quickly followed by a second technical foul, the first on Devon Jones and the latter on the Campbell bench. Watch the game on demand from WLAF with the technical fouls being assessed at the 3:25:30 mark of the telecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy