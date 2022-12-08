Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
NBA
Lillard Ties One Franchise Record And Closes In On Another In Win Versus Minnesota
PORTLAND -- It’s been a matter of "if, not when" for some time now with regard to Damian Lillard setting the Trail Blazers’ all-time franchise scoring record. And if he keeps tying his own franchise records, as he did Monday night, that "when" will be a lot sooner than later.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) looks to add to the best start in franchise history Tuesday, visiting Utah (15-14) at 8 p.m. Central in Salt Lake City, the first of two straight games against the Jazz. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Monday’s injury report. Utah rotation players Collin Sexton and Simone Fontacchio were listed as out in Monday's update.
NBA
Herb Jones probable for Tuesday's game at Utah
New Orleans has been playing without two starters for each of the past five games of its seven-game winning streak, but there’s a chance one of those primary contributors will be back in uniform Tuesday in Salt Lake City. The Pelicans released their official Monday afternoon injury report ahead of Tuesday’s road game at the Utah Jazz (8 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM), listing Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) as probable. Remaining listed as out are Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For the second straight game at home, the Orlando Magic will face the same opponent. They’ll also be hoping for the same result. The Magic will attempt to notch their first three-game winning streak of the season and second consecutive victory over the Toronto Raptors when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
NBA
Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands
NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., Dec. 13
There will be no shortage of star power for Tuesday’s five-game slate in the NBA. The highlight matchup of the evening is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks hosting Stephen Curry and the Warriors. An underrated matchup could take place in Philadelphia when the 76ers play the Kings, who are off to a 14-11 start. Let’s highlight some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Bradley Beal Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
Boston’s Grant Williams Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat
Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Indiana Pacers (14-13) aim to bounce back against the Miami Heat (12-15) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold fell to the Brooklyn Nets – which sat...
NBA
Pistons focus on mining silver linings from Cade’s absence
Riding herd on an NBA franchise is an exercise in crisis management. There is always a brush fire to put out lest one erupts into a full-fledged conflagration. No matter how sunny it might be overhead, anyone who’s spent more than a minute in charge knows dark clouds are always forming on horizons near and far.
NBA
The first head coach in New Orleans franchise history, Paul Silas was a gentleman, revered leader
A two-time NBA All-Star player in the 1970s, Paul Silas was 59 years old and head coach of the New Orleans Hornets when they debuted in the Crescent City in 2002. Silas’ age never prevented the sturdy, 6-foot-7 former pro from providing New Orleans frontcourt players with hands-on instruction in the paint whenever necessary, including for 6-foot-11 starting center Jamaal “Big Cat” Magloire.
NBA
Joel Meyers on Zion Williamson, MVP consideration, late Paul Silas | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Bally Sports New Orleans TV play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers calls in (9:30) to discuss the team’s recent success, players who are living up to the moment, whether Zion Williamson is worthy of MVP consideration, and remembers the late Paul Silas. Joe...
NBA
Atlanta’s Trae Young Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime...
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Cavaliers
It was a clash of styles inside of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Thunder, who is one of the league leaders in pace, faced the Cleveland Cavaliers who are tied for the slowest pace in the NBA. Similarly, the Thunder rank in the Top 5 in points-in-the-paint per game while the Cavaliers boast the number one offensive rating and hold their opponents to the second-fewest paint points each night.
NBA
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
NBA
Hornets To Honor Paul Silas With Commemorative Patch
December 13, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s plans to honor the legacy of former head coach Paul Silas, who passed away during the weekend. Prior to Wednesday’s game vs. Detroit, the Hornets will hold a moment of silence and show a video tribute in recognition of Silas. Starting with tomorrow’s game and throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Hornets coaching staff will have a commemorative “Silas” patch on the left sleeve of the pullovers they wear on the bench. The commemorative black patch is in the shape of the traditional Hornets cell pattern with the pattern’s outline and the “Silas” wordmark in teal.
