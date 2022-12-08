ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lawmakers call on Biden to act amid escalating migrant crisis

Democrat calls for emergency federal spending; bipartisan group wants administration to keep Title 42 in place past December 21. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican members of Congress on Tuesday sent a last-minute letter to the White House urging Title 42 remain in place at the Southwest border past Dec. 21, saying no plan is in place to maintain border security.
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok in US

(The Hill) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of Chinese-based owner Byte Dance’s TikTok social media platform in the U.S. The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship, and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party...
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
Last-ditch effort to give marijuana companies bank access

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Federal legislation to allow marijuana companies to legally access banks is facing a crucial deadline. Lawmakers are making a last-ditch effort to include the bill in next year’s budget, which is due by the end of the week. Some senators say they’re ready to open the door for banks to work with marijuana businesses.
