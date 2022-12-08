ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
HAWAII STATE
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Rising flu cases drive up U.S. hospitalizations, CDC says

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

RSV may be leveling off, but flu cases are still soaring. Here's the latest on respiratory viruses slamming hospitals.

An unusually early respiratory virus season continues to pummel the U.S., with a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals. “This year’s flu season is off to a rough start,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Monday. “Flu’s here, it started early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”
NBC News

Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.

Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy