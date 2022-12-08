Read full article on original website
Related
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Wall uncovered during Westminster restoration may mark original course of Thames
The remains of a medieval stone wall likely to be at least seven centuries old may have been found under the Palace of Westminster, experts have said.The structure, thought to be the original medieval Thames River wall which was believed to run under the Houses of Parliament, was unearthed during work to help restore the building.Experts say it is likely to be at least 700 years old and is made from Kentish ragstone, a hard grey limestone quarried from Kent and used in the construction of the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey.Over the summer and early autumn, specialists spent...
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
Early medieval female burial site is ‘most significant ever discovered’ in UK
Find dating from about 650AD in Northamptonshire includes jewelled necklace and changed archaeologists’ view of the period
King Charles replaces Harry and Andrew with Anne and Edward in amended Regency Act
King Charles unveils statue of late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. The King has formally asked Parliament to create two new counsellors of state to deputise for him, ensuring that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be called to do so in his absence. The members of the...
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday
November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
King Charles Reportedly Has Someone Unexpected in Mind to Carry on Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Title
This royal will bypass Prince Edward for the role, who was long expected to be named Duke of Edinburgh upon his father’s death.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II
A fashion expert claims that Kate Middleton is a 'few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen' by following Queen Elizabeth's favorite trend.
Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
Comments / 0