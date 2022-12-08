ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleopatra Jade

Venus Goes Into Capricorn on December 9th, 2022

Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging us to make the proper commitments in our love life and career, along with boosting our standards. Relationship stability would never be an issue if we treated our love lives seriously.
prestigeonline.com

December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs

December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs. Horoscope is a diagram or map based on the position of the Sun, Moon, other planets and the rising sign of the zodiac. The orbits of Moon and the planets lie entirely within the zodiac and the zodiac is a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side.
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Rabih Hammoud

Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know

Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Well+Good

Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year

Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Rare Opportunity—Don’t Waste It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know

Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Astronomy.com

Why your zodiac sign is probably wrong

I was born a Capricorn (please don’t judge me), but the Sun was in the middle of Sagittarius when I was born. As a professor emeritus of astronomy, I am often asked about the difference between astrology and astronomy. The practice of astrology, which predicts one’s fate and fortune based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, stars and planets, dates back to ancient times. It was intermingled with the science of astronomy back then – in fact, many astronomers of old made scientific observations that are valuable even today. But once Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo realized the planets orbit the Sun, rather than the Earth, and Newton discovered the physical laws behind their behavior, astrology and astronomy split, never to be reunited.
Elite Daily

The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most

2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Give Yourself a Break, Because Great Things Take Time

Your horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 says you may be feeling discouraged by your current status, but you have every reason to trust in the process. Great things take time, so allow the seeds you’ve planted to grow on their own time and blossom when they’re ready. On December 12—at exactly 1:11 p.m. ET—the sun in optimistic Sagittarius will form a sextile with disciplined and consistent Saturn, reminding you to commit to a routine and to show up for your responsibilities. Delayed gratification is the name of the game, so have faith in your ability to build...

