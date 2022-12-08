ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton kids use Shop with a Cop event to give to parents

Community members in Littleton served as secret Santas this weekend, anonymously funding a shopping spree for dozens of children.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ Scattered Across Colorado Features Festive Favorites

Christmas is less than two weeks away and we’re celebrating the season at the most festive pop-up our state has to offer! The ‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ concept is a world wide phenomenon that has locations scattered across the entire state of Colorado. From kitschy holiday décor, to professionally-developed cocktails, this space has it all. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live all morning getting an inside look at the Greenwood Village location inside ‘the Rouge Wine Bar & Patio’.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dogtopia Doggie Daycare in Westminster-Broomfield

If you’re a pet parent, listen up! We know it can be hard to leave your pup at home when your at work or busy, so why not consider doggy daycare? But not just your typical daycare, we’re talking about ‘Dogtopia.’. It’s a fun and safe place...
WESTMINSTER, CO
KDVR.com

Fleet of Ferraris deliver toys to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Snow accumulating at DIA

Carly Moore is at the Denver International Airport where snow is blowing and causing some problems for flights.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season

The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado

Denver's weather will bring big travel impacts to some areas Monday night and Tuesday with an incoming snowstorm that will bring strong winds, cold temperatures and blizzard conditions to the northeast plains. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow

The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Blizzard conditions in Limon

Blizzard conditions in Limon cause road closures, treacherous travel, Jim Hooley reports.
LIMON, CO
KDVR.com

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm before the storm

Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation

DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made

A shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood has left one person hospitalized and as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness: 'Aggressive' driving before deadly I-25 crash

FOX31 continues to follow a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 25 in Weld County over the summer. Talya Cunningham reports on what a witness saw that day.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
