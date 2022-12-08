Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Littleton kids use Shop with a Cop event to give to parents
Community members in Littleton served as secret Santas this weekend, anonymously funding a shopping spree for dozens of children.
KDVR.com
‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ Scattered Across Colorado Features Festive Favorites
Christmas is less than two weeks away and we’re celebrating the season at the most festive pop-up our state has to offer! The ‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ concept is a world wide phenomenon that has locations scattered across the entire state of Colorado. From kitschy holiday décor, to professionally-developed cocktails, this space has it all. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live all morning getting an inside look at the Greenwood Village location inside ‘the Rouge Wine Bar & Patio’.
KDVR.com
Dogtopia Doggie Daycare in Westminster-Broomfield
If you’re a pet parent, listen up! We know it can be hard to leave your pup at home when your at work or busy, so why not consider doggy daycare? But not just your typical daycare, we’re talking about ‘Dogtopia.’. It’s a fun and safe place...
KDVR.com
Fleet of Ferraris deliver toys to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday.
With violent injuries at UCH up, program aiming to help victims and reduce violence expands
In 2022, a total of 278 patients were admitted to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Trauma Services for violent injuries. This is up 82% from 2020 according to UCHealth.
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
KDVR.com
Snow accumulating at DIA
Carly Moore is at the Denver International Airport where snow is blowing and causing some problems for flights.
KDVR.com
Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season
The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
Denver's weather will bring big travel impacts to some areas Monday night and Tuesday with an incoming snowstorm that will bring strong winds, cold temperatures and blizzard conditions to the northeast plains. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com
Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow
The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports.
KDVR.com
Blizzard conditions in Limon
Blizzard conditions in Limon cause road closures, treacherous travel, Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Warm before the storm
Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, colder temps arrive Monday night; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday
Temperatures will drop and snow moves in Monday night through Tuesday for Denver's weather.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation
DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
KDVR.com
1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
A shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood has left one person hospitalized and as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.
KDVR.com
Witness: 'Aggressive' driving before deadly I-25 crash
FOX31 continues to follow a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 25 in Weld County over the summer. Talya Cunningham reports on what a witness saw that day.
KDVR.com
Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
