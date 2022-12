NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team headlines a 16-team field that will compete in the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 6-7, 2023. With more than 300 gymnasts, the Super 16 is the largest women's collegiate invitational and will open the 2023 women's gymnastics collegiate season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO