Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights

During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
BUFFALO, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY

If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market

AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
AMHERST, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

A Buffalo-Centric Etsy Christmas List for Santas with Queen City Roots

Buffalo Santas can delight their loved ones with cheerful spins on hometown pride. Start off the Buffalo winter season merrily: Christmas cards featuring whimsy like a Buf-fa-la-la-la-la-lo word play, Josh Allen holding a Christmas tree as he jumps over a Bills fans’ broken tables. Wares from the shelves of local Etsy makers include Bills Mafia wrapping paper, a broken table ornament made of Baltic birch plywood, and more.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
BUFFALO, NY

