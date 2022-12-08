Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
Another Lake Effect Snowstorm Ready to Slam Western New York
It's been a relatively quiet start to the work week in terms of weather. That trend will continue through Wednesday, when we are expected to have some unsettled weather return to our region. This December has been cold and overcast and we will soon have the threat of snowfall in...
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY
If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
Bills fans anxiously watching weekend lake effect forecast potential
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Bills fans are anxiously awaiting more clarity to the weekend forecast that shows the potential for significant lake effect snow for the region.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market
AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
"Let's Go Buffalo" coloring book
The Predmore Creations launched their fourth coloring book, "Let's Go Buffalo" highlighting many familiar hometown favorites, from food items to sports icons to architectural landmarks.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
A Buffalo-Centric Etsy Christmas List for Santas with Queen City Roots
Buffalo Santas can delight their loved ones with cheerful spins on hometown pride. Start off the Buffalo winter season merrily: Christmas cards featuring whimsy like a Buf-fa-la-la-la-la-lo word play, Josh Allen holding a Christmas tree as he jumps over a Bills fans’ broken tables. Wares from the shelves of local Etsy makers include Bills Mafia wrapping paper, a broken table ornament made of Baltic birch plywood, and more.
Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
The Better Business Bureau warns of possible Bills ticket scams
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs, and Bills Mafia will want to get their hands on tickets to the game for when they do. Matt Krueger with the Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be careful. “We’re going to see a lot of ticket […]
Minority contractor bidding workshop in Erie County
As Erie County gets ready to embark on the biggest construction project in a generation, there is a push to make sure minority owned companies are not left out in the cold.
Dinosaur Adventure set to take over Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Dinosaur Adventure organizers say the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be transformed into a prehistoric exhibit this weekend.
Why 2023 Is The Best Time To Buy Or Sell A House In Buffalo
Looking to buy a home in Buffalo next year? Thanks to low availability, skyrocketing interest rates, and bidding wars, it isn’t an easy task. However, according to a new report, some areas of the country are poised to be hot spots for the real estate market in 2023, one of which is in our own backyard.
WGRZ TV
Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting celebration at Fountain Plaza's Rotary Rink
The annual event marks the official opening of the free ice-skating season in downtown Buffalo. The tree was lit after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
WKBW-TV
Mostly sunny, light winds, and chilly temperatures for your Tuesday!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny and dry conditions to Western New York for today and Wednesday. A strong storm system returns on Thursday with rain, snow, and freezing rain. A wintry mix continues for Friday with lake effect snow Saturday and Sunday. TUESDAY. AFTERNOON: Sunny...
Comments / 0