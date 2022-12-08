Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
NEWCHAA Defeats Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sevastopol’s boys basketball trailed by three points at halftime Monday night when the Pioneers ended up losing a non-conference game at home to the Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletic Association (NEWCHAA), 62-56. Three Sevastopol players scored in double figures led by Frankie de Young with 17 points. Nick Peterson...
Door County Pulse
Thunder Downs Eagles in Girls Hoops
Southern Door’s girls basketball team was without 6-1 forward Allianna Dufek on Monday night when the Eagles lost a non-conference game at home to the Seymour Thunder, 55-44. Payton Gilbertson led Southern Door in scoring with 12 points. Callie Miller added 10 points. Bella Price and Ashlyn Delfosse each...
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
Door County Pulse
Eagles Fly Past Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead Friday en route to a 94-40 Packerland Conference victory at Sevastopol. The Eagles, who capitalized on the Pioneers’ turnovers and made multiple inside shots with only one basket behind the arc, had three players score in double figures. Jared Hawkey tallied a game-high 31 points, Drew Daoust added 24 points and Taylor Schaefer scored 14 more.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas J. “Tom” Hilbert
Thomas (Tom) Joseph Hilbert, age 67, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on December 12, 2022, after a six-year battle with cancer. Tom was born September 28, 1955, in Green Bay, WI. After graduating from Southern Door High School in 1973, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He began his nursing career in the emergency department at Door County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) and later attended evening classes at Cardinal Stritch College where he earned a Masters in Management.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: James “Jim” C. Talmadge
James “Jim” C. Talmadge, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home with family at his side. He was born May 19, 1933 in Oconto, the son of the late Wesley and Marie (Lahti) Talmage. Jim graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Carroll University in 1956. He married Shirley Gamble in 1956 at Waukesha United Methodist Church. Soon after, Jim and Shirley moved to Evanston, IL. where Jim attended Garrett -Evangelical Theological Seminary. After graduation he followed his calling in the ministry serving churches in West Bend, Kenosha, Peshtigo, and Milwaukee. His greatest achievement was his expertise in urban communities. He was on the front lines of the civil rights movement and served on the board of Northcott Neighborhood.
Door County Pulse
Reinventing TAP
During the pandemic, Third Avenue PlayWorks renovated its building, hired new leaders and changed its name, but its mission stayed the same. The Third Avenue PlayWorks of today and the theater company of three years ago seem like two very different entities. That’s courtesy of the pandemic, which shut down...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas Scott Bronsky
Thomas Scott Bronsky, of Baileys Harbor born June 22, 1942 died on December 11th surrounded by family and friends. Tom was born in Chicago, IL and was a graduate of Senn High School where he was a member of the Senn High School Symphony Orchestra. During that time, he attended 8-week sessions in violin and drama from 1957 through 1958 at the National Music Summer Camp, now known as the Interlochen Center for the Arts.
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Schumann
Judy Schumann, 80, of Ephraim, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, and Wilmette, Illinois passed away December 4th, 2022. Judy was born on October 16th, 1942 in Chicago. After graduating from Glenbrook High School in 1960, Judy attended Mundelein College, where she met, and subsequently married Bill, her husband and love of her life for over 60 years. Judy and Bill raised three children, Patti, Bill, and Greg, all of whom she loved dearly.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
