ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
hackernoon.com
Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Rebases in Git
Beginners often experience several points of confusion about rebases when using Git:. In this article, I’ll provide answers to those questions. In the meantime, TL;DR: rebases are a way of making your crude commit history into something you’ll want to share with the rest of your team. How...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Microsoft Edge's Built-In PDF Editor
PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats for storing and sharing documents. You can open a PDF file in browsers like Chrome, and can also use a dedicated PDF viewer like Adobe Reader. However, those pieces of software usually just let you view PDF documents.
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
makeuseof.com
How to Stick Notes to App Windows in Windows 11/10
You can add notes to the Windows 11/10 desktop with Sticky Notes. However, you can't add any notes to software windows with that accessory. That's a pity since such a feature would enable you to stick all kinds of instructional and hotkey notes for apps to their windows, not to mention task reminders, etc.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Update Error 0xC1900101 - 0x4000D
The update error 0xC1900101 - 0x4000D sometimes pops up when the users try to install the latest updates on their computers. It typically occurs when installing the 22H2 update and force reverts the system to Windows 10.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Steps Recorder to Create Tutorials
When training someone on a new task, it can sometimes be challenging to explain the process in a step-by-step manner. Even if you lay out the steps, you may miss some.
TechRadar
Open-source Linux utility is being hijacked to hack devices
A new report has highlighted how some hackers are not interested in having malware or viruses installed on the target endpoints, but instead work at bringing their entire toolbox to the victim’s device, which would then help them pick and choose the best malicious tool for each individual target.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Here's how you transfer files between phone and PC
Wired connections still reign supreme, but there are a few other popular options too. There are several ways to transfer files between your phone and PC, such as the old wired connection, third-party apps for wireless transfer, Bluetooth, cloud storage, email, and more. The sheer variety of sharing methods got...
makeuseof.com
3 Privacy-Enhancing Features in DuckDuckGo for Android That You Need to Try
The DuckDuckGo Private Browser for Android is an excellent choice for users interested in protecting their privacy as much as possible. It comes with what you'd expect from a standard mobile browser, with some additional features and a few limitations.
