Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
WJLA
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
echo-pilot.com
Wintry weather on tap for Hagerstown on Thursday. Here's what to expect
A winter storm that's already clobbered parts of the West Coast and is expected to cause severe weather — from snow to tornadoes — across the United States this week will arrive in the Interstate 81 corridor on Thursday. But at this point, it's tough to tell whether...
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: The MCPS school calendar is too chaotic
When a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, parents braced for the message that came hours later from MCPS: schools would be closed on November 28. It was the sixth consecutive day of no school. Perhaps even more astonishing, it was the eighth weekday in November with less than a full day of school:
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County
CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
