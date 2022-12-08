ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations

Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: The MCPS school calendar is too chaotic

When a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, parents braced for the message that came hours later from MCPS: schools would be closed on November 28. It was the sixth consecutive day of no school. Perhaps even more astonishing, it was the eighth weekday in November with less than a full day of school:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
fredericksburg.today

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.

