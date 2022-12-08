Read full article on original website
Related
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Today’s Dylan Dryer breaks silence about filling in for Al Roker after he revealed health update in new pictures
DYLAN Dreyer has finally broken her silence about substituting for Al Roker during the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fans became concerned because Roker has been absent from the Today show due to his illness with Dylan filling in. Dylan posted the opening of the Thanksgiving day parade on her...
Popculture
Al Roker Mourns Death of Former 'Today' Show Stage Manager Mark Traub
Al Roker has not been having the greatest few months. The longtime TODAY Show standout has had a series of hospitalizations amid doctors discovering blood clots on his lungs. He has been off from for several weeks, returning on Noc. 24 just in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. His beloved co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The NBC daytime show shared a tribute to Roker on Instagram after he was rushed back to the hospital after his brief return. He was even included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in studio. Now, he's dealing with losing a close friend and former colleague.
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
ETOnline.com
Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Al Roker After He Is Rushed Back to Hospital Due to 'Complications'
Al Roker's Today show co-hosts are wishing him the best after his return to the hospital. At the start of Thursday's show, Hoda Kotb addressed the 68-year-old weatherman's absence both from the NBC morning show and from Wednesday's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. "Due...
Al Roker Hospitalized Again
Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Washington Examiner
Al Roker is home again after being readmitted to the hospital: ‘So incredibly grateful’
NBC weatherman Al Roker is back home after being readmitted to the hospital nearly two weeks ago. Roker, 68, was in the hospital for a second time being treated for blood clots that went from his leg to his lungs. He was first discharged on Thanksgiving, only to be rushed back to the hospital via ambulance the next day.
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release
The Today show weather anchor, 68, is back in the hospital and had been treated for blood clots in his leg and lungs Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday, the Today show weather anchor, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report. "Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the...
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
ETOnline.com
How 'Today' Show Included Absent Al Roker in Their Holiday Video Card
Al Roker may not have been on-set for the Today show's annual holiday video card, but he was very much a part of the festivities. On Monday, Today anchors Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A gave viewers a peek at their Love Actually-inspired Yuletide greeting.
TODAY.com
Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay
Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years
He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case. In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]
Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital Amid Ongoing Health Issues
Roker was initially sent to the hospital earlier this month due to blood clots in his leg and lungs.
Popculture
Al Roker Returns Home From Hospital, Shares Sweet Photos With Family
Al Roker is back home. The Today Show meteorologist shared photos with his family on Instagram Thursday, confirming he has left the hospital. Roker, 68, was hospitalized in early November for blood clots in his leg and lungs. While he was released to spend Thanksgiving Day with his family, Roker was rushed back to the hospital the following day.
WHAS 11
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals
Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment. The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words...
WHAS 11
Heather Gay Reflects on Her 'Below Deck Adventure' Experience and 'RHOSLC's Upcoming Reunion (Exclusive)
Heather Gay is shouting, "Skol!" to her Below Deck Adventure experience -- and (soon) to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "Especially in the last two years, just any opportunity that crosses my path, I say, 'Yes!' Yes, a thousand times yes to, because I never anticipated having any opportunities across my path, let alone someone saying, 'Do you have seven friends that would want to go on a yacht in Norway?'" Heather shares with ET ahead of the conclusion of her Scandinavian excursion on Below Deck Adventure, airing Tuesday on Bravo.
WHAS 11
Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl
The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Calls Out Kody's 'Disturbing' Treatment of Her
Meri Brown is tired of biting her tongue on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Kody Brown's first wife debated whether to speak out against her estranged husband during her confessional interview, closing her eyes as she said, "I want to say something here and I'm really, really, really questioning if I should. It's about my situation with him, and I can't decide. But I'm just going to."
Comments / 0