4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
MPD executes search warrant, finds 100+ exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
Car splits in half, catches fire at Mitchell Airport
One person was injured after a car caught fire at Mitchell International Airport early Monday morning, sheriff's office says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
3 dead in Wauwatosa city truck crash, 10 vehicles involved
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
WISN
Three people die trapped in Watertown house fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5. Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.
WISN
Rat infestation landlord responds
MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
