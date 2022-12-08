ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three people die trapped in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5. Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Rat infestation landlord responds

MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

