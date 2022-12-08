ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Postmaster of Colorado Springs arrested, charged with sexual assault

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnqfS_0jcJ4VOP00

Postmaster of Colorado Springs Stevenson Begay arrested, charged with sexual assault 00:29

The Postmaster of Colorado Springs is facing charges in Denver for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. Stevenson Begay has been accused in an incident from November at the Embassy Suites in the Tech Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpzXU_0jcJ4VOP00
Stevenson Begay Denver Police

The Denver District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Begay for allegedly going to the victim's hotel room for drinks on Nov. 20.

According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, the victim told Begay that she was uncomfortable with him being in her room and that at one point, he removed his shirt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aurora quadruple homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

A 21-year-old suspect in a quadruple homicide in Aurora was arrested over the weekend in Mexico and has been flown to the United States where he is now in detention. Joseph Castorena was arrested on Saturday in the north-central Mexican state of Aguascalientes.The following day he was taken by plane to Arizona and was booked into a detention center in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Phoenix. So far it's not clear when he might be brought to Colorado.The crime happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 on the 900 block of Geneva Street. Castorena is accused of shooting...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for hit & run suspect driver

Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue and North Quitman Street. The vehicle is possibly a silver Dodge Journey and is possibly missing the passenger side rear view mirror. The driver sped away from the crash without stopping or leaving information as required by law. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Warnings on Club Q shooter stir questions about old case

A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed.Jeanie Streltzoff - a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich - urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive material, firearms and ammunition.Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

21-year-old arrested following triple homicide in Aurora

A 21-year-old man with connections to his alleged victims was arrested and jailed on murder charges following the discovery of three bodies in Aurora Saturday night. Christopher Martinez was arrested Saturday morning at about 5:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department. Martinez was first contacted by responding officers at the scene and "is known to the victims," APD stated.Police responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two women and a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The three are relatives, per an APD spokesperson."This senseless violence is inexplicable," stated interim APD Police Chief Art Acevedo. "Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Our hearts go out to the family of the victims." A search of online Arapahoe County court records does not reveal any criminal history of a Christopher Martinez of that age.Investigators are asking for the public for information regarding the triple homicide. A $2,000 reward is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and tipsters can remain anonymous. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Christopher Martinez arrested, accused of murdering mother, brother, sister

A 21-year-old man has been arrested, accused of murdering his mother, brother and sister in Aurora over the weekend. New details have emerged after the arrest of Christopher Martinez with the release of some court documents. Police responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, after an initial welfare check earlier in the day, where officers found two women and a man dead. The bodies were found in the living room and upstairs bedrooms of the home. The deceased have been identified as Estancia Martinez, 41, Marisol Espindola, 18, and Kaden Casteneda, 18. The suspect, Christopher...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up shoppers' skirts

Authorities in Broomfield are warning that there may be more victims in a case where a man was arrested for allegedly taking photos up people's dresses in a shopping mall. It happened at the Flatirons Crossing Mall last month. The investigation was launched after a woman reported to police that a man had taken a video up her dress while she was shopping.The man who was arrested lives in Broomfield and is 30. His name is Jacob Padilla-Lesperance and his photo lies below:Padilla-Lesperance was arrested on Nov. 27 and was released from jail on bond. He faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. Anyone who was shopping at the Flatirons Crossing Mall during the month of November and feels they may also be a victim in the case is asked to contact the Broomfield Police Department. Call 720-887-3158 and ask for Detective Random Pihlak or send an email to rpihlak@broomfield.org. The police department also sent the following note in a news release: The Victims Services Unit has victim advocates available 24/7 to provide crisis intervention, emotional support, and resources. An advocate can be reached by calling the Broomfield Police Department non-emergency line at 303-438-6400.  
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Police announce arrest of suspect in fatal west Denver shooting

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.The name of the victim hasn't been released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

High profile police chief takes the reins for Aurora Police Department

There is a new man in charge at the Aurora Police Department; Art Acevedo who is known as a high-profile police chief. He says he's admired the men and women of APD ever since their response to the Aurora theater shooting. "There's a lot of heroes in this department," Acevedo said. He has been police chief in Austin Texas, Houston Texas and Miami, Florida. He gained national attention for being vocal about police reform and marching with protesters after the murder of George Floyd.  Last year, Acevedo was fired from his job in Miami abruptly. He is suing that department saying he...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants

The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Blizzard shuts down the Eastern Plains, minimal impact in the metro area

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Second suspect arrested after shooting involving Aurora officers

Police in Aurora say they've arrested a second teenager connected to a shooting involving officers outside a shopping center at East 6th Avenue and South Peoria Street.They arrested the 15-year-old on Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver.The teen, who is not being identified due to age, is now facing seven charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and one charge of aggravated vehicle theft. Those are the same set of charges that another 16-year-old who was arrested in the case late last week faces.Officials with Aurora police say a stolen car pulled into the Aurora Plaza shopping center's parking lot on Nov. 30 when at least one person started shooting at police officers. No officers were hurt.Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a prepared statement about the arrest that he's "proud of the diligent work of our investigators."Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

22-year-old immigrant describes long, dangerous journey to Denver

The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed. On October 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans. It stated that Venezuelans who seek to enter the U.S. illegally will be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting at Denver Skate Park

The teenager charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a skate park on April 23 will be charged as an adult. Juan Herrera-Lozano died after he was shot at the Denver Skate Park near 20th and Little Raven. Owen Ruiz was also 16 years old at the time he was arrested for the shooting. He faces six charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and having a weapon by a previous offender.According to the arrest affidavit, Ruiz yelled at Herrera-Lozano asking, "Do you remember me?" To which the victim replied, "No."That's when police said Ruiz opened fire, killing Herrera-Lozano. Police placed Ruiz in the park at the time of the shooting because he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Gentleman Reis named honorary board chair of Butterfly Pavilion

Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis was named the honorary board chair of the Butterfly Pavilion this week. The center is located in Westminster.   Reis is described in a news release from the Butterfly Pavilion as a "champion for the natural world." In his years as the state's first gentleman he has frequently backed animal rights causes. He describes this move as a "natural evolution for me to help champion invertebrate conservation and protection." "Our survival depends on these tiny but mighty creatures," he said. The board Reis is joining is already involved in a plan to move...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street on Friday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the plume of smoke coming from the third floor of what appeared to be a residential structure. Several firefighters were on scene, including a ladder truck from Station 23. The home is across the street from a park. There were no injuries reported at the time. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man arrested, accused of scamming Denver couple out of $250K

A man has been arrested, accused of scamming a Denver couple out of $250,000. Tilo David Lopez Jr. is accused of promising to complete expensive work that he never finished. Investigators said that Lopez knew his two victims, an older couple in Denver. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple trusted Lopez because they knew he was a youth pastor. Lopez took down payments for the work at the properties the couple owns for his company, Remodeling Specialists LLC. Prosecutors claim the work was never done. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy