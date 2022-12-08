ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Bennet leads group urging USDA to help farmers during critical drought

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Sen. Michael Bennet leads group urging USDA to help farmers during critical drought in the West 00:42

The drought situation in the West has been critical for more than a year. The Colorado River is at stake along with major reservoirs that have fueled the West for decades.

Now Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is teaming up with Utah's Republican Senator Mitt Romney to bring urgency to the impending drought. The two senators led a group of 14 others, urging the USDA to help farmers in the area.

They're in danger of losing a lot of money and resources. The senators are asking the USDA to support ranchers and farmers in conserving water improving water infrastructure and efficiency, and protecting lands at risk of erosion.

wise beetle
3d ago

The drought in western Colorado is caused by the down stream states overuse and Denver diverting the water back to them. Sooooo… you going to stop the Moffat tunnel use and stop filling Lake Powell? Ummmm… I’m guessing not. He’ll lead the charge telling farmers to stop using water…

