LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that thirty-five communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Three of these communities and supported businesses are located in the Upper Peninsula; three grants worth $25,000 each were awarded to Great Northern Title & Abstract of Marquette, Red Jacket Enterprises of Hancock, and Prim Aesthetics of Sault Ste. Marie.

