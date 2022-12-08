Read full article on original website
Three Upper Peninsula Businesses Awarded MEDC Grants
LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that thirty-five communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Three of these communities and supported businesses are located in the Upper Peninsula; three grants worth $25,000 each were awarded to Great Northern Title & Abstract of Marquette, Red Jacket Enterprises of Hancock, and Prim Aesthetics of Sault Ste. Marie.
Peer support specialists needed for veterans’ assistance
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Around the holidays, the Christmas lights, ugly sweaters, and seasonal festivities can warm up these winter months, however, the veteran community might be experiencing a different seasonal effect. For some of these heroes, this can be a time of higher stress. “We got a lot...
UPHS Employee Jailed For Hiding Camera In Hospital Bathroom
MARQUETTE – A 26-year-old Marquette man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiding a camera in a bathroom at UPHS-Marquette, where he was employed. According to a press release from the Marquette P.D., officers were called to UPHS’ Marquette branch on December 2nd when a hidden camera was discovered in a bathroom at the hospital. The subsequent investigation led to the identification of Jarod Joseph Havican, a hospital employee, as the suspect.
