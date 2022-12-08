RECORD HIGH TURNOUT FOR 2022 YMCA TURKEY TROT Another successful year of continuing a Thanksgiving Day tradition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
foxbaltimore.com
Harley-Davidson of Baltimore hosts 10th Toys for Tots event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News teamed up the U.S. Marines on Friday and held a Toys for Tots event at the Harley-Davidson of Baltimore. Toys were collected all morning long, in preparation to give them to kids in need. U.S. Marine Sergeant Miller said the mission of this event...
talbotspy.org
Water by Kate Emery General
Having swum in open water most of my life, I gave little thought to what could possibly be in that water, pollution was not in my vocabulary until I moved to Cambridge in 1987. In Wyoming, I swam in beautiful Alcova Lake, with its muddy bottom and high canyons. In Florida and Texas, I swam in the warm and salty, Gulf of Mexico. In Maine, Georgia, and Delaware I swam in the Atlantic Ocean. Maine is beautiful with its starfish and tide pools and freezing water even in July. In California and Hawaii I swam in the huge expanse of the Pacific Ocean.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sibling-owned garden center Walther Gardens sparkles with Christmas trees, holiday goods, and antique décor
Siblings Matthew and Paula Wittek, originally from a little town outside of Buffalo, New York, purchased Walther Gardens in 2014 when they wanted a change of pace from life up north. Now, the Witteks are ready to pass the baton to new owners, with the Baltimore Business Journal reporting that...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend
WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- Clouds that hung around the region during the day Monday will slowly clear by tonight, and temperatures will drop well into the 20s across the region by Tuesday morning. Skies Tuesday will be mostly sunny. After a chilly start, we'll rebound to the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies can be expected Tuesday night, with temps again dipping well into the 20s. Clouds will increase across the region by later Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold, but just how many temperatures fall will be determined by how early the clouds roll on Wednesday night. Many locations will drop at, or below freezing again.
Community organizers call for action after four people murdered in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A community organization is calling for a change after there were four murders within 24 hours in one area of Northwest Baltimore.Those four murders happened on the northwest side of the city in and around the Park Heights neighborhood between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.On Sunday, organizers of the Tendea Family hosted a community discussion about the violence.The Tendea Family has been working to stop the violence in the community for years.Members of the organization say they need more people to get involved in their cause.This weekend, they used a drawing board session to examine recent concerns.The topic:...
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties
Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
luxury-houses.net
A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD
The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
