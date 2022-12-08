RECORD HIGH TURNOUT FOR 2022 YMCA TURKEY TROT Another successful year of continuing a Thanksgiving Day tradition

BALTIMORE -- Clouds that hung around the region during the day Monday will slowly clear by tonight, and temperatures will drop well into the 20s across the region by Tuesday morning. Skies Tuesday will be mostly sunny. After a chilly start, we'll rebound to the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies can be expected Tuesday night, with temps again dipping well into the 20s. Clouds will increase across the region by later Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold, but just how many temperatures fall will be determined by how early the clouds roll on Wednesday night. Many locations will drop at, or below freezing again.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO