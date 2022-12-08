ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
govst.edu

Provost Dr. Beverly Schneller receives tenure

The announcement at Governors State University’s (GSU) October Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting that tenure and full professor status had been approved for Dr. Beverly Schneller, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, was met with both applause and congratulations. “I am honored that the College of Arts and...
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school

CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Students, faculty will celebrate life of CPS teacher shot, killed while driving in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration of life for a Chicago Public School teacher, shot and killed while driving home after school last month.Quentine Carradine, 49, taught at New Sullivan Elementary School.He was driving in a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street just after 4 p.m. Monday when shots were fired, according to police.Carradine was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. At 1:15 p.m., members of his family will join students and faculty at the school for a ceremony to honor his life and legacy.Carradine was a special education teacher and basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

December 8, 2022 U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy – featuring Dr. Allison Arwady, Dr. Colleen Cicchetti and Senator Mike Simmons – Dr. Vivek Murthy joins Chicago youth, clinicians, and local leaders to dive into the state of youth mental health, innovative approaches to supporting wellness and the importance of eliminating stigma. City Club event […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany

McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy

Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
GARY, IN
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges

Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor.  A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Roosevelt Myles Finally Exonerated

After enduring a painful 22-year wait for a hearing, Roosevelt Myles on Monday, December 5, was exonerated in a Chicago courtroom when Judge Carol Howard threw out his conviction, nearly 30 years after he was wrongfully arrested and charged with killing a teenager on the West Side in 1992. It...
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy