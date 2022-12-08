Read full article on original website
govst.edu
Provost Dr. Beverly Schneller receives tenure
The announcement at Governors State University’s (GSU) October Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting that tenure and full professor status had been approved for Dr. Beverly Schneller, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, was met with both applause and congratulations. “I am honored that the College of Arts and...
University of Chicago Medical Center now offering special resources to violence victims
They get access to legal and financial resources, as well as benefits for their family to keep living as their loved one recovers.
Mayoral candidate says ‘collaborative’ leader is needed, claims Lightfoot has stymied progress
Ald. Sophia King (4th), who’s running for Chicago mayor, scoffed at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim that she is a person who works well with others. King, who joined WBBM’s “At Issue” program, said the city needs a more collaborative mayor.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park High School Trial Stemming From Ousted Principal’s Lawsuit Goes To Jury
LINCOLN PARK — A verdict is expected Monday in the jury trial stemming from a lawsuit by a Lincoln Park High School principal who was ousted following a high-profile scandal in the school’s athletics program. John Thuet, 38, was five months into his role as interim principal at...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Anabel Abarca as pick for alderman of 12th Ward
Chicago's 12th Ward will soon have a new alderman.
Students, faculty will celebrate life of CPS teacher shot, killed while driving in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration of life for a Chicago Public School teacher, shot and killed while driving home after school last month.Quentine Carradine, 49, taught at New Sullivan Elementary School.He was driving in a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street just after 4 p.m. Monday when shots were fired, according to police.Carradine was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. At 1:15 p.m., members of his family will join students and faculty at the school for a ceremony to honor his life and legacy.Carradine was a special education teacher and basketball coach.
City Club of Chicago: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
December 8, 2022 U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy – featuring Dr. Allison Arwady, Dr. Colleen Cicchetti and Senator Mike Simmons – Dr. Vivek Murthy joins Chicago youth, clinicians, and local leaders to dive into the state of youth mental health, innovative approaches to supporting wellness and the importance of eliminating stigma. City Club event […]
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy
Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church
CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Suburban high school locked down after gun discovery
The scare at Morton West High School began around 10 a.m. Friday when an employee at the school spotted a photo on social media that showed two students, one of whom had a handgun.
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
Roosevelt Myles Finally Exonerated
After enduring a painful 22-year wait for a hearing, Roosevelt Myles on Monday, December 5, was exonerated in a Chicago courtroom when Judge Carol Howard threw out his conviction, nearly 30 years after he was wrongfully arrested and charged with killing a teenager on the West Side in 1992. It...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Cook County investigating whether court employees fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans
Evans has hired a law firm team at Zuber Lawler to interview his employees and he says that the investigation is expected to take about two months, according to a letter from Evans to his employees.
