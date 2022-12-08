Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony

Having swum in open water most of my life, I gave little thought to what could possibly be in that water, pollution was not in my vocabulary until I moved to Cambridge in 1987. In Wyoming, I swam in beautiful Alcova Lake, with its muddy bottom and high canyons. In Florida and Texas, I swam in the warm and salty, Gulf of Mexico. In Maine, Georgia, and Delaware I swam in the Atlantic Ocean. Maine is beautiful with its starfish and tide pools and freezing water even in July. In California and Hawaii I swam in the huge expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

